Rush hour traffic in New York City can be difficult and dangerous for motorcyclists. Additionally, most truck and passenger vehicle drivers are not aware of the danger of collisions with bicycles, pedestrians, and motorcyclists.

Although motorcycle accidents in Newburgh are less frequent than collisions with other vehicles, they are more likely to result in fatal injuries because riders have less physical protection. Most motorcycle accidents in Newburgh happen due to other driver’s negligence. Taking legal action against these negligent drivers is the best way to reduce the number of accidents in the future. The victims can take legal action against the negligent drivers by filing a motorcycle accident claim with the help of experienced Newburgh motorcycle accident attorneys.

This blog will tell you the six most common causes of motorcycle accidents in New York.

1. Construction and road maintenance issues

If you ride a bike, you are exposed. As a result, it’s essential to pay attention to road conditions, including any debris, gravel, potholes, or other hazards you might encounter on the open road. Special care should take in construction areas. Drivers may need to merge into a one-lane road or make an abrupt lane change in some situations. Be alert to avoid getting involved in a sideswipe collision.

2. Careless Driver

Driver negligence is another major factor in motorcycle accidents. It is because motorcyclists are often invisible to careless motorists on the road. Every year, negligent drivers cause hundreds of motorcycle accidents, sideswiping, and rear-end motorcycle accidents.

3. Not Wearing Helmet

If a rider has insurance to cover any injuries received in an accident without wearing a helmet, they are not required to wear a helmet in New York if they are over 21. This freedom is praised by some and condemned by others. Whatever your stance, you should know that riding without a helmet is much more dangerous than riding with the necessary safety equipment. According to the Advocate for Highway Safety (AHS), motorcycle legislation saves the country $17 billion in medical costs yearly. If all states passed laws requiring motorcycle helmets, experts estimate that number could rise to $25 billion annually.

4. Driving While Intoxicated

One of the most common causes of motorcycle accidents is drunk driving. Alcohol affects decision-making and motor skills, whether you’re driving or hanging out with friends in the pub. Riding a motorcycle requires lightning-fast reflexes, and even one drink can cause reflexes to slow down unsafely. More than 40% of all single-car motorcycling deaths in 2018 were alcohol-related.

5. Ignoring Laws and Road Signs

Most motorcyclists in New York ignore traffic laws because they believe that only automobiles, trucks, and other motor vehicles are subject to them. However, motorcyclists who don’t break the law and pay attention to their surroundings are significantly less likely to die in a crash than those who speed, slow down, or ignore warnings to merge or attempt to cut between lanes of traffic on a motorway.

6. Unexpected Weather Conditions

Road surfaces can become slippery when it rains or in other inclement weather conditions. During these moments, as a motorcyclist, you and other drivers on the road must exercise extra caution. Defensive driving is something you should always work on.

Most motorcyclists are aware that riding in the rain can be dangerous. A large number of motorcyclists avoid the roads in bad weather. On the other hand, unexpected rain sometimes forces motorcyclists to ride in the rain.

Conclusion

Determining who is at fault in a collision can be difficult because of many other possible causes and contributing factors associated with motorcycle accidents. If you have been injured in a motorcycle accident, you should speak with an attorney who can help you file an insurance claim or negotiate a fair settlement.