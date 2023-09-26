Keeping your home neat and tidy can often seem like an exercise in futility. No matter what you do, there is always something to clean, wash, tidy away, and so on. However, most of these issues can be quickly resolved by removing much of the clutter and useless junk that tends to accumulate over the years. Still, deciding what to keep and what to toss out or donate is not always easy. This post will take a look at some of the most oversized items you can remove from your house, freeing up space and making it easier to keep clean in the process.

Scrap Cars Blocking Your Driveway

This initial time might appear to be slightly niche, but you would be surprised at how many homes have random junkers taking up space. These old cars have often been purchased as part of a plan to refurbish them, but for whatever reason, these best-laid plans have never come to fruition. As such, they sit there talking up valuable space and costing you money. If this sounds like you or someone you know, you can actually trade them into specialist dealers and get some cash in your pocket…all without doing anything aside from contacting them. Whether you need these dealers to pick up your junk car in Birmingham, AL, NYC, or Dallas, TX, all it usually takes is a phone call and a date when they can pick it up. Once you have finally gotten rid of the vehicle, you can begin the process of reutilizing the space and returning your home back to a state of tranquility rather than something resembling a mechanic garage!

Various White Goods

White goods have a nasty habit of accumulating and, since they happen to be big and bulky, take up an inordinate amount of space that could otherwise be used for other things. Therefore, it’s often prudent to try and remove your old fridges and washing machines, et al., by either taking them to your local refuse location if broken or donating them if still functional. Obviously, the ideal situation is to donate them to a worthy cause, but if they are beyond repair, it’s still a win to chuck them in the tip and get back on with your life.

An Old Bathtub That Needs Replacing

A bathtub is not something that most folks will change in their lives, but when the time comes to treat yourself to an upgrade, you will be left with a rather large and unwieldy tub to remove. When it comes to removing this time, the way you go about it will depend on the materials it’s made of. For instance, if it is a high-quality metal or ceramic option, Scrapping it for cash or donating it to charity are two options. If it was made with cheap materials, however, you may have to pay the bath fitters to haul it away and throw it away on your behalf.

Sofas And Other Seating

Moving away from the least changed parts of the house to something that is more frequently updated…the sofa! In most households, upgrading the old sofa to something a little more modern and luxurious is a rite of passage. However, this option means you’re left with your old couch, unsure of what to do with it. Fortunately, sofas are easily donatable, and if they’re in good condition, many charities will even come and pick them up from right outside of your home. Failing that, you can always post it to freecycle websites and have the customer pick it up themselves.

Your Old Mattress

If you find yourself unable to fall into a restful slumber, chances are that your mattress is old and lumpy. Moreover, if it’s over ten years old, it’s unlikely that flipping it will do much good. In this case, you will need to head out to your local bed supplier and update it to the latest, greatest memory foam options. Once your new mattress has been delivered, you’re free to dispose of your old one as you wish.

Any Instruments You Might Have But Never Play

This may or may not fall under the “big items” category, depending on the type of musical instrument you own. While a piano can be considered an oversized time, a mandolin probably isn’t. Nevertheless, most people will go through their life having the desire to play an instrument. They then head out and purchase one of the cheapest versions and promptly decide that it is better off attracting dust in the corner. If this sounds like you, then it might be time to leave your unfulfilled musical passions at the door and get rid of the instrument. While most of the other items in this list involved disposing of them in a local landfill, you can easily donate your musical instrument to someone more worthy nut who also might be unable to afford their own.

Old Air Conditioning Units

If you live in warmer, more humid climates, you will probably have an abundance of air conditioners and air conditioning paraphilia clogging up your garage or yard. Replacing appliances initially seems like a considerable, unnecessary expense, but upgrading outdated AC systems provides various benefits. Inefficient older models run up utility bills as they struggle to cool homes adequately. Continually repairing aging units ends up costing nearly as much as a new purchase over time. While the interior units aren’t overly large, the condensing units that hang outside tend to be pretty bulky and take up a lot of space. Once you get to the stage where repairing becomes feasible from a monetary standpoint, you will have to load up the truck and head down to the local recycling center to see if they can make use of it.

Damaged Kitchen Countertops

Another significant item homeowners can remove is damaged countertops. Old counters that are cracked, chipped, or worn out from regular use are an eyesore that can dramatically ruin the kitchen’s aesthetic. Rather than living with dated surfaces, homeowners should consider replacement. New countertops boost curb appeal and create a refreshed space.

Getting rid of the bigger items initially can make all the difference when it comes to preserving a clean and organized home. Just remember that in some instances, you can donate to reduce your tax liability and aid those in need. In other cases, a trip to the dump will be required.