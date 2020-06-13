A Discovery of Witches Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and More

A Discovery of Witches is a trailer that is based on Deborah Harkness All Souls books. It is a supernatural type of a movie, with vampires, demons and witches, and obviously, normal human beings. It is basically in three genres, namely romance, fantasy and drama.
The first season of the movie was released on September 14th, 2018. The fanbase grew worldwide, and each day new fans were added to the list of viewers. Since it was a great success, season two and three are on their way.
A Discovery of Witches Season 2
A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Release Date
The season is based on the book Shadow of Night of the All Souls.
According to Palmer, a cast member of the movie, season 2 of the trailer was supposed to be filmed in July 2019. Fans anticipated that it would kickstart in 2020. Though the exact dates are still to be confirmed, it is possible the delay is only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We are only hoping that it will be released sooner, given the movie eerie in the air.
A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Cast
Season 2 still casts Teresa Palmer, Matthew Goode Malin Buska, Owen Teale, Edward Bluemel, Aiysha Hart, Valarie Pettiford and Trevor Eve, among others as the core star members.
Season 2 Plot
Diana and Matthew will be hiding from the congregation. They are trying to locate a senior witch who can help Diana learn to control her magic.
Diana’s relatives Sara and Em are also hiding from the Ysabeu De Clermont, who is a witch hunter. On the other hand, Marcus and Miriam are trying their best to protect Sophie, who is pregnant.
This is just the beginning of the fascinating series, which you have to watch to get the better picture.
Parting Shot
The best part of watching season 2 is that you already know the characters. This makes the trailer more exciting and familiar. The best part of it is that season 3 is also cooking, so gather your popcorn for the beginning of the movie.