Shawn Mendes Wiki, Height, Age, Net Worth and More

Shawn Mendes is a Canadian pop artist. His full name is Shawn Peter Raul Mendes. He has released over thirty tracks of his music, most of which go viral. His best hit, which even came number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, is ‘If I Can’t Have You.
Personal Life
His parents are Karen and Manuel Mendes. His father is a businessman while his mother is in the real estate business. He has a sister, who is younger than him- her name is Aaliyah.
He is Portuguese and English since his father is Portuguese and his mother from Britain.
Shawn played soccer and hockey in school. Moreover, the artist realized his talent at an early age while still in school. He was in a music club, and by 14 years, he had learned guitar playing via YouTube.
Shawn Mendes Age
Shawn was born on August 8th, 1998, in Pickering, which is in Ontario. So, Shawn Mendes age is 21 years as of 2020.
How Tall is Shawn Mendes?
People are very much interested to know about Shawn Mendes height .The Canadian musician is 6’2 inches tall, that is, 187.96cm.
How Much Does Shawn Mendes Weigh?
He weighs 80kgs, translated into 176 pounds. This is a rough estimate of the figures he made public, given that weight changes from one time to another.
Career
Shawn Mendes is a pop musician and a songwriter. His career hit the road in 2013 when he sang a cover song and posted it on YouTube. From there, his music career began to blossom. He has garnered himself over 52million followers on Instagram, owing to the popularity of his music.
Shawn also plays guitar, which is evident from all his music shows and tracks.
The crooner is also a model, partnering with brands such as Calvin Klein, Smile Direct Club, Emporio Armani and The Roots fast foods restaurant. He has walked -the red carpet as a brand ambassador, not to mention featuring in magazines advertising brand watches and more.
Shawn is a jack of all trades sort of a guy, given that is also an actor. He is featured in multiple TV shows and several movies. Further, he is supposed to feature in an upcoming movie as the star of the movie. He has also been a voice in several cartoon shows.
Shawn Mendes Net Worth
Shawn is worth $38, which is way high for his young age. He is not only an accomplished musician but also a song-writer. He writes or is involved in all of his music, proving pretty talented in his field.
Additionally, Shawn Mendes is an actor. He has featured in films such as the legendary ‘The 100’, ‘The Voice’ and ‘Game Changer,’ among others. He is bound to star in the upcoming movie, ‘Summer of Love.’ Fans are really looking forward to seeing more of him in the eagerly awaited movie, which has gained fame just by starring him.
Hence, the young musician has several ‘big’ incomes earning sources. It is no wonder he is worth this much. He was rated among the top 100 richest in his caliber in Forbes in 2019.
Who Is Shawn Mendes Dating?
The artist-cum-actor claimed that he is straight and not gay. However, he has only officially been in one relationship with his long-time best friend. Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello were always seen together even before their relationship was formally declared.
Though people claimed that the two looked like love birds, they only publicly announced this last year, 2019 July. Thus, they have technically been together for almost one year now.
Shawn Mendes IG
Final Verdict
Shawn Mendes is a young popular artist. He was able to have three singles on top 100 consecutively, which is really impressive. He is also upright, having been in the limelight for more than six years without a scandal.