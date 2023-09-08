Unless you live alone and although you enjoy an active and varied social life, you love having your own space and things just the way you want them, then a night alone at home is a rare thing indeed.

The next time you realize your calendar for that day is empty, and you have no other pressing commitments, refer to the following guide on how to maximize the enjoyment when spending the perfect evening at home alone.

Cook Yourself Your Favorite Dinner

First and foremost, if you are usually trying to balance your children’s latest dietary fads with your partner’s dislike for anything remotely resembling a vegetable each night when you are preparing dinner, your evening alone is the perfect time to enjoy your favorite meal in the world.

Conversely, if you either have absolutely no interest in cooking or have never learned how to cook, you could instead choose to order a takeaway and enjoy the lack of preparation and washing up afterward.

Resist the Urge to Scroll Through Social Media

Unless you are one of the enviably strong-minded people who either recently or even a couple of years ago have decided that they were spending far too much time on social media and have either temporarily disabled or deactivated your accounts, your evening alone should be social media-free.

If, after enjoying a night off from Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram, you are interested in learning more about the negative effects of social media, here are a couple of the most prominent. Social media vastly increases the chance of unrealistically comparing yourself to other people, both friends and celebrities, increases feelings of loneliness and isolation, heightens the propensity for self-absorption, and can lead to FOMO (fear of missing out).

The Ultimate Pamper

One of the fundamental things to do when you finally have the space to enjoy being in your own home alone for an evening is to run yourself the ultimate in luxurious bubble baths.

Tips for a wonderfully relaxing and pampering bath include the following, to name just a few:

Arrange scented candles along the bathroom windowsill

Instead of listening to music, read a paper book instead

Dim the lights to a comfortable yet soothing level

Invest in a pair of stunning Erica Wilson pyjamas once dry and ready for bed

Try Something New

Last but certainly not least, your evening alone at home could be the catalyst for a new and exciting hobby or pastime.

Perhaps you could finally get around to watching that new Netflix series that everyone else has been raving about for weeks and that you have never previously had the time to enjoy.

Alternatively, you could root around in your spare bedroom for that electric guitar you bought yourself a couple of years ago during the coronavirus pandemic and have failed to use it ever since, or even start learning a new language through an online course ahead of a planned vacation.