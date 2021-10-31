The U.S. finally launches the low-cost flying option for its citizens, Airline Breeze. The best part is it will carry the citizens and will fly intercity that too at a much affordable rate. Breeze works as per the ‘no frills’ concept.

Thus, it is commonly known as the budget airlines or price fighters. So, the citizens do not have to worry about paying a high overhead cost. Jet Blue founder David Neeleman is the godfather of Breeze. He was the one who first introduced the concept of live television on-board.

What Neeleman feels about his innovative idea?

Neeleman feels that it costs nothing to be nice. Keeping in mind the current pandemic situation, he introduced this mind-blowing idea. He also mentioned that being an affordable flying option, almost everyone can opt for this service.

What’s special about Airline Breeze?

Breeze will launch with 39 routes and will cover sixteen routes. The airline service will mainly focus majorly on underserved areas by U.S carriers. The ticket price would be as low as $39, which would be one-way. US cities that would be covered include Charleston, New Orleans, Norfolk, and Florida. Other cities include Louisiana, Virginia, and Tampa. By 22 July, it will be prepared to cover all the 39 routes.

What else?

The company promised to offer pleasant flights at an affordable rate. Passengers will be flying in the cutting-edge Airbus 220 jets. It is quite a fuel-efficient airbus and is spacious to accommodate more than a hundred passengers. Although is quite small than the Airbus A320s and Boeing 737s, but is perfect for flying intercity.

Initially, it will have economy seats with very less leg space. Later on, the company might include business class as well. The charges of the flight will vary on the distance of the city it will cover. Moreover, families having children under twelve can choose seats in advance that too for free.