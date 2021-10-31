The animal park situated in Oklahoma was featured in the popular crime series “Tiger King” on Netflix. It was speculated for violating the Endangered Species Act by the owners. Around 68 big cats including jaguars tigers, lions and others were confiscated by the US authorities.

A 50-pages long affidavit

The authorities submitted an affidavit of 50 pages that described the numbers of total species. These animals were owned by Lauren Lowe and her husband Jeffrey Lowe. The species consisted of 15 tiger-lion hybrids, one jaguar, 46 tigers, and seven lions.

According to the prosecutors, the couple transported, sold, and purchased these animals which is a violation of the Endangered Species Act.

Last year in November, a civil complaint was filed against the couple for violating the Animal Welfare Act and ESA. The US Justice Department accused them of not having the proper licence for keeping the animals. They also failed to take care the proper care of the animals.

Netflix series- Tiger King

The Netflix documentary Tiger King displayed the story of a zookeeper named Joe Exotic. Joseph Maldonado-passage, who played the role of Joe is currently serving imprisonment for hiring someone to kill his rival.

Also, the affidavit further revealed that the animals were not receiving proper veterinary care, adequate diet, and other facilities. The authorities also observed rotten carcasses in some cages of those animals. This had led to neurological disorders, slow growth, and skin problems among animals.

At last, the officials announced that the animals will be sent to rehabilitation to receive necessary care.