Alejandra Quiroz’s Bio

Early Life

Alejandra Quiroz was born and raised in the United States. As a child, she always showed interest in pursuing a career in modeling.

Appearance

Alejandra Quiroz’s height is 5 feet and 7 inches which is quite tall for a woman. Her body weight is around 59kg, giving her an excellent proportion that fits her tall and slender body frame.

Quiroz has olive skin with brown hair. Meanwhile, her eye color has a beautiful hazel shade.

Career of Alejandra Quiroz

Alejandra is a fitness model and social media influencer who is known for her sexy body, beautiful face, and fashionable wardrobe.

Quiroz rose to fame on Tiktok after posting dancing and lip-sync videos of herself. Her videos have gained millions of views, resulting in plenty of avid followers.

Other than Tiktok, she also has a solid following on Instagram. Here, she posts many glamorous and bold pictures of herself. She also has plenty of interesting reels. Her Instagram username as of the writing of this article is alenjandraquiroz_f.

She has around 473k followers on Instagram. However, she is yet to be verified for unknown reasons.

She also has an OnlyFans account. But, it is exclusive, and you have to pay to see some of the content on her account. Given that she has plenty of admirers, her super sexy photos are definitely worth investing money in.