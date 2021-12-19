Bella Bodhi is an Instagram celebrity, social media influencer, and soul healer, known for sharing her stunning and fascinating modeling, lifestyle, photos and videos on social media platforms, particularly Instagram. She’s also a self-described soul healer who frequently posts photographs and videos of herself meditating on Instagram.

Bella Bodhi’s Bio

Bella grew up in Budapest, Hungary, with her friends and family. She started plus-size modeling on the Instagram platform by sharing her fashion photos, lifestyle, and videos, as she has been enthusiastic about modeling, fashion, and elegance since she was a child. Her photographs went viral, and she got thousands of followers in a short period on social media networks. She is from a multicultural ethnic family. Bella grew up in her hometown. She appears to be a lot closer to her mother.

Height and Weight

Bella Bodhi stands about 5′ 5′′ tall and weighs around 70 kg. Her beautiful attributes are her body measurements and curves. Furthermore, she has a light skin tone. Bella has a distinct and endearing personality.

Instagram Career and Modeling

Bella began her modeling career while still a student at a local high school. This was after being discovered by a well-known Hungarian model. She rose to prominence as a fashion model in a short period as a result of her exceptional effort and talent. Bella is now a well-known plus-size model with thousands of followers, across various social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. She is well-known on Instagram for her steamy lifestyle photographs and videos. Her modeling photographs went viral, and she gained a lot of attention on Instagram in a short period.

Bella has posed for and been the face of various skincare, fashion, sports, and apparel brands as her status as a fashion and plus-size model has grown. She is set to be on the cover of a few fashion and lifestyle magazines soon. Bella posts photographs and videos on her Instagram channel, showing her meditating.

Facts of Bella Bodhi

Bella Bodhi is a Hungarian star. Therefore, she holds Hungarian nationality.

She describes herself as a “soul healer” and a “fashion model.”

Her favorite vacation spots are Japan and India.

Bella has a pet dog and is an animal lover.

Her favorite cuisines are Spanish and Italian.

She has had numerous procedures to increase the size of her bust.

She enjoys going on vacations and spending time with her friends and family.

Bella is quite comfortable in her skin and does not feel embarrassed by it, regardless of what others think of her.

She created her Twitter account in May 2021.

She is very concerned about her physical appearance. She works out daily and eats a nutritious diet.

Is Bella Bodhi married or unmarried? No, Bella Bodhi isn’t dating anyone right now.

Personal Life

Bella Bodhi has never been open about her personal life. It’s still unclear whether or not she’s married. She wishes to keep her life private. Currently, she resides in Budapest, Hungary.

Net Worth

Bella Bodhi’s net worth is more than $750k currently, in 2021. Modeling, advertisements, commercials, brand promotions, and other business activities are the sources of her income.

Conclusion

Bella Bodhi lives in the United Kingdom for the majority of her life. The model has never revealed anything about her education, yet she appears to be a graduate of a prestigious institution. The majority of her relatives and friends refer to her as Belle. Bella Bodhi’s zodiac sign is currently unknown. She has 21,6K Twitter followers and 1.4 million Instagram followers, indicating her popularity and personality.