Anastasiya Berthier has recently gained popularity, thanks to her curvy and stunning figure. If you are interested in knowing more about her, then you have come to the right page. In this article, we will be discussing more who Anastasiya Berthier is and her career.

Anastasiya Berthier’s Bio

Early Life

Anastasiya Berthier was born in Moscow, Russia, on January 26, 1996. Unlike other people in her industry, who use stage names, her actual name is, actually, Anastasiya Berthier, and she holds Russian citizenship.

In 2017, she transferred to Dubai from Russia. Since then, she has been living there to continue her modeling career.

Career

Berthier is both a model and photographer, but she is best known for her photography skills. She got her start on Instagram in 2011. She was posting pictures of her beautiful self which quickly became a viral sensation overnight. Today, she is considered to be an Instagram celebrity, with over 1 million followers on the platform.

When she transferred to Dubai, she continued her modeling and photography career. She also started working as a Glamor Model when she transferred residence.

Anastasiya Berthier’s Appearance

As mentioned, Berthier has a stunning appearance. This is evident in her body proportions. She is 5 feet and 4 inches tall or 162 cm. She weighs 73 kilograms or 160 lbs. which gives her the iconic curves that she has.

In addition, Anastasiya Berthier has beautiful, big brown eyes and striking black hair.

Other Important Facts

Anastasiya Berthier’s favorite color is red. She has a strong passion for photography, which is why she spends time taking photos to hone her skills during her free time. Sometimes, she also likes being the camera’s subject as it is also another passion of hers.

Final Words

Anastasiya Berthier is indeed a stunning, curvy Russian woman, who is now making a name for herself as a glamor model and successful photographer, on Instagram. She has also succeeded in becoming a social media influencer.

