The Australian beauty, Mila Fox, is a famous influencer. Instagram is one of her most-used platforms on which the influencer shares many images of her gorgeous body.

Her fans quickly noticed her talent and beauty and began following her every step.

Mila Fox’s Bio

Read the article to find out more about Mila Fox.

Early Age

Mila Fox was born in Australia in 1994. Her exact date of birth is unknown; however, she is currently 27 years old.

Her educational background is not known either. We can assume that Mila has at least a high school diploma.

From a young age, Mila shared an interest in photography and modeling.

Career

Her official career began when Mila opened an Instagram account. She quickly started posting sexy images of her body. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, while she weighs approximately 52 kg. The influencer has fair hair and green eyes.

Thanks to her thousands of followers, Mila began receiving commissions from various brands that wanted to collaborate with her.

Private Life

Mila Fox isn’t married. It’s uncertain whether she’s dating anyone or if she’s single. As soon as more information is disclosed, we will update this section.

Interesting Facts

The Australian influencer is an outgoing person who likes to spend time with family and friends. Based on her photos, we can see that she is a tattoo fan and has many tattoos on her body.

Mila has over 100k followers on her most-used social media platform, Instagram.

Conclusion

Mila Fox is an Australian influencer who started her career on Instagram. Even though she has been active on various social media platforms for several years, Instagram has proved to be most successful for her.

Various brands reached out to her and they began collaborating.

