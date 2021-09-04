Angie George is a beautiful MILF performer from London, and she was born on June 15, 1966. Angie began her profession as an adult performer in 2002, and since then, she has been in a small number of galleries, displaying her seductive curves. She has quickly risen to the position of an adult star.

Angie George’s Bio

Body Measurement

Angie George is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall. She weighs around 130 lbs.

Professional Life

Angie George has worked with DVSX, Viv Thomas, and The Viv Thomas Collection, among other adult film studios. This model is extremely talented and has appeared in videos spanning 40 different genres, from facials and cum shots to girl next door.

Angie George has appeared in films alongside Jane Darling, Georgina Smith, and Ian Tate, among others. George had the most scenes with Sophie Moon, out of all her co-stars. They have appeared in four films together. Viv Thomas released their latest film, Shocking Stockings 2, in 2005.

While Angie has not retired, her last release was 13 years ago. We hope that it is just a temporary break in her career and that we will see some wonderful new work from her shortly.

Read Also: You might be interested to know about Ella Hollywood.

Conclusion

Angie George, also referred to as Jan Burton, is a prominent porn star from the United Kingdom, known for her lovely brunette appearance and MILF physique. She enjoys making her scenes as steamy as possible. Angie George, who left the industry in 2006, has unquestionably established herself as a top adult star in the sector.