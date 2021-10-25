Arab Andy, who is Jammal Hassan Harraz in real life, is a controversial Internet figure. He is a famous IRL (In Real Life) streamer on YouTube and Twitch, who shares content about his activities in real life.

Arab Andy’s Bio

Personal Background

There is not much information available about Arab Andy’s background. Nobody knows his age, but based on his appearance, he may be in his early 30s.

Career

Jammal Hassan Harraz began his career by stream sniping Ice Poseidon, another popular streamer he looked up to. Later on, Jammal’s recognition grew and became popular with the name Arab Andy. Afterward, he began sharing his own IRL content and streams.

Relationship

Arab Andy is not known to be in a relationship. That is how far public or online information goes.

Arab Andy’s Arrest

In 2018, Arab Andy was arrested after sharing a video recording of university students desperately escaping a building they thought was under a bomb threat. He told the students that there was a bomb threat at their university to record the aftermath of their immediate reaction.

As he found himself left behind in an empty room, he was proud to say that he made everyone run for their lives and that he got the best reaction on purpose. After the incident, Arab Andy posted the event on Twitch and YouTube.

Jammal, who says he is eager to make good content, whatever the cost, interrupted a school lecture and wrote to a student newspaper, before moving to another area on the campus, where he did his bomb threat prank, using a phone speaker.

The audio said, “Attention, attention, C4 has been successfully activated. Bomb detonation countdown successfully started.” Right after that, a noisy beeping sound made students frantically run to exit the building. The live stream was still on as police captured and pointed a gun at him for his actions. Nevertheless, Arab Andy believes he did not harm anyone.

According to the police of the university, he was apprehended for making a threat. The investigation showed that it was all a prank, and there was no actual bomb threat or ongoing danger to the University of Washington.

Presently, the video has been deleted from Arab Andy’s YouTube channel. As expressed by one faculty member, “We were in a conference room listening to a lecture by our chair. Then, a six-foot-tall man comes in saying that he is sorry for being late. I could not recognize him, so I asked him if he was supposed to be in the class. Without a response, he suddenly pressed a button, scaring all of us about a bomb threat.”

According to Polygon, Arab Andy received donations from followers through text-to-speech recordings. Through these messages, a person donates money while sending a personalized message to the receiver’s phone speaker.

In a new video, Arab Andy almost got involved in a brawl with passengers inside a bus, after hearing a text-to-speech recording that repeatedly mentions the N-word on his mobile device.