Crystal Lust is another famous Instagram influencer and is also popular on other social media platforms. As her fame and recognition grow, many fans would like to know more about her.

Aside from being a social media star, Crystal Lust is an adult actress who made a name in the industry and made fantastic adult videos. Her charming personality and captivating appeal earned her thousands of male and female fans all over the world.

Crystal Lust’s Bio

To know more about her, continue reading to learn more about the details of her life and her journey to stardom.

Born on October 7, 1994, in Miami, Florida, Crystal Lust is a 27-year-old plus-size adult film actress and influencer. She is of Caucasian ethnicity, and her gorgeous voluptuous curves and unique features make her unique and extra special.

She weighs about 128lbs and stands 5 feet and 2 inches. Her body measurements are at 42-32-50. Crystal is a brunette with brown eyes, with no piercings or tattoos on her body.

Some may raise their eyebrows, but it was noted that her work in the adult industry helped support her family. Before her career became a success, she was into odd jobs to earn a living.

Career

Crystal Lust has many achievements and successes under her belt. Aside from being a social media personality and an amateur actress, she also models for adult webcam sites. In fact, her first stint when she got back to Miami in 2019, was as a webcam model.

Her career as an adult actress started in April 2019, three months after her webcam modeling started. Her first scene was a solo in which she danced, twerked, and played with a few sex toys. She then had her own channel on PH.

In January 2020, after a 2-month break, she got back to work and has been in more than 60 adult films. Crystal Lust has worked with prominent adult film productions, including Elegant Angel, HardX, Tushy, and Evil Angel.

Her social media stardom also follows her success as an adult actor. Her Twitter account has over 200k followers, and her Instagram has over 500k followers.

Personal Life

Fans know that Crystal Lust has a husband, and her relationship status is “taken.” She currently lives with her husband, an actor, who works in the same industry.

Net Worth and Income

As of 2021, she has an estimated net worth of more than $1 million. Aside from her income as an adult actress, she also endorses various brands and products on her social media accounts. Plus, she has a hand in several private businesses.

Her more than comfortable lifestyle is made possible because of her hard work and wise money management. Today, she owns many luxurious items, including branded cars, high-end clothing brands and accessories, and several real estate properties.

Conclusion

Crystal Lust is one inspiring social media and adult entertainment celebrity. She has proven how hard work and determination can take you places – from working odd jobs to finding success in the adult movie industry.

Her social media following has reached thousands not only because of her unique and sexy photos but also because her new lifestyle inspires others to work on their dreams and goals.