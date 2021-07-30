Ash Kaash stole millions of hearts, thanks to her social media platforms that grow by the minute. The 23-year-old, Chicago-born, Ash is a famous model, social media influencer, TikToker, and, as of recently, a nail artist.

Ash keeps posting provocative and lewd photos on her Instagram account without caring too much about the negative comments that circulate about it online. Apart from serving hot looks to her millions of followers, the influencer has an account on OnlyFans and Twitter.

The famous influencer owes her career to the several brands she regularly collaborates with. Recently, she opened a nail salon, heading towards a slightly different path.

Ash Kaash’s Bio

Learn more about her early life, career, personal life, and net worth in this article.

Early Life

When it comes to her childhood, not much is known about it and she seems to keep it private. She was born on January 9th, 1988, in Chicago, Illinois. Ash finished her studies at a private school, although there isn’t information about whether she pursued higher education.

Her real name is Ashaley, although she is popularly known as Ash Kaash. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

Thanks to her provocative personality and the sizzling photos she shares on her social media accounts, Ash managed to collaborate with several brands. By promoting their clothing lines, Ash started her career in the world of fashion. The influencer regularly collaborates with Fashion Nova.

When she’s not promoting various brands on Instagram, Ash focuses on her nail artistry. The social media star opened a nail salon, named “Heaven Sent Nails.”

Social Media Presence

Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, OnlyFans, and TikTok are the platforms that she likes to use to promote her image and work.

As an avid dancer and singer, Ash posted many lip-synced videos on TikTok. However, she no longer has the account and the reasons why she deleted it are unknown. Before she deleted her TikTok account, Ash had over 16 million “hearts” on her videos, thanks to her almost 2 million followers.

Her Instagram account has over 1.8 million followers. She has posted 56 photos on this social media account. The influencer opened her Instagram account in 2018. She doesn’t have a YouTube channel.

Ash has received a lot of backlash from various YouTubers about her provocative pics, although she doesn’t seem to care. Kaash is solely focused on her career and doesn’t seem to dwell on the negative.

In recent times, Ash faced many rumors that she was dead. The reason behind this gossip was that her Instagram account has been memorialized. It said, “Remembering Ashaley,” as if the influencer was dead. However, this was only a hoax that took a negative toll on her fans.

Net Worth of Ash Kaash

Her main source of income is from the partnerships she secured with different brands. Thanks to the successful promotion of their clothing lines, Ash allegedly has over $900k.

Her business, as a professional nail artist, is also blooming. We assume her income will increase in the future, thanks to her nail salon, “Heaven Sent Nails.”

Private Life

Ash Kaash isn’t married. From what we know so far, she is single and doesn’t date anyone at the moment. Recently, she went on Twitter and posted a tweet saying, “My man is really my best friend.” It’s not clear whether this has to do with her relationship status.

She likes to spend time with her family and friends. We also know she is an avid pet lover.

Body Positivity

Ash Kaash is proud of her curvacious body that stole the hearts of many fans. Her approximate body measurements are 34-30-32. Ash weighs 55kg, while she is 165 cm tall.

Her skin tone is fair, her eyes are hazel, and she has dark brown hair.

Conclusion

The social media star and influencer, Ash, won millions of fans, thanks to her gorgeous physique. Although she hasn’t been present on social media for a long time, Ash managed to secure partnerships with different companies.

For over three years, the influencer has been gaining the trust of her fans by sharing provocative photos on Instagram and OnlyFans.

Her private life is maintained as such and she doesn’t like to share it with the audience. As of July 2021, she is single and happy on her own.

Although she has been bullied by different YouTubers, commenting on her lewd photos on Instagram, Ash Kaash decided to follow the phrase “Ignorance is bliss.” She’s happy focusing on herself and working hard to achieve her professional goals.