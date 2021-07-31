Sykkuno, whose real name is Thomas, is a famous person. He hails from San Gabriel, United States. Sykkuno has been known for his online gaming and streaming videos. He became popular after launching a Twitch channel. Some of the games he plays include, Among Us, Minecraft, League of Legends. Currently, he runs two YouTube channels. His main channel has over 2.6 million subscribers. Sykkuno has collaborated with other professional YouTubers. They include Ryan Higa, Corpse Husband Valkyrie, and others.

Sykkuno’s Bio

Biography and Early Life

This talented YouTuber was born on June 4, 1992. His place of birth is San Gabriel, California, United States. Sykkuno has not shared many details concerning his family. His father works as a businessman. He has stated that he loves to eat homemade food cooked by his mom. Sykkuno is of Vietnamese and Chinese descent. He has two sisters. His passion for gaming started when he was a kid. He had a great childhood, as his parents were able to meet his needs.

Education

When Sykkuno streams his gameplay live, he is fun to watch, but he also has a serious side. He has a really impressive resume. Sykkuno is a bright young man with a decent education to back up his mastery of famous video games. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics. After graduating, he continued his education and received a Master’s Degree in Statistics. Sykkuno also worked as a game developer for a while.

Personal Life

There is no doubt that Sykkuno is among the most popular YouTubers, globally. His fans have been asking about his relationship status. Despite him having many followers, there is nothing much known about the person he is dating. He has remained secretive about his current status when it comes to relationships.

Net worth

Sykkuno has a net worth of over $1 Million. He has gained his wealth through working as a YouTuber and a Twitch star. He owns a YouTube channel that has over 2.6 million subscribers. To make money from YouTube, you will need to have a YouTube channel and create an AdSense account. The amount paid by the advertisers varies from $0.10 to $0.30 for every view. The average pay is $0.18. Google, the company that owns YouTube, keeps 45% of the total earnings.

Interesting Facts About Sykkuno

Corpse and Sykkuno maintain their personal lives private

Both Sykkuno and Corpse appear to be straight, based on the facts available. They are not likely to be dating. Both have had previous relationships with females. They both want to keep their personal lives hidden from the public eye. Many people would like to know everything about these gamers’ personal lives. They have done an excellent job of keeping the intimate details of their sexual preferences and who, if anyone, they are dating, private. It is difficult to determine whether these two are alluding to a romance or just flirting to catch the attention of their viewers

He will mark ten years of YouTubing in 2021

The year 2021 is going to mark ten years of YouTube video game gameplay and commentary for Sykkuno. He started his career on YouTube, in August of 2011. He began making League of Legends videos on an older YouTube account he called, Sykku. In January of 2012, he switched to the new YouTube channel that he currently uses. Since then, he has, primarily, concentrated on streaming gameplay, sometimes with friends, and providing video commentary.

He is a native Californian

Sykkuno was born in San Gabriel, in the state of California. This is the place where he considers himself to be from. He has moved away from the town where he grew up. He now resides in Los Angeles, California, a larger metropolis. Traveling is also one of Sykkuno’s favorite hobbies.

His fans want to know if he is dating Corpse

The fans have always had a question concerning the relationship between Corpse and Sykkuno. Logically, some viewers could believe that these two are dating. With their frequent banter and flirtation online, they make a fabulous gaming duo. Even a special YouTube collection of recordings proves that the two are dating and in a love relationship. Sykkuno and Corpse worked on it. Although it is possible, it is unlikely that the two are genuinely dating. They have never stated openly that they are dating. They put the material out there for fans to make their own decisions. It is like one of their biggest puzzles.

Conclusion

Sykkuno is a Twitch celebrity, who rose to fame and fortune as a social media personality. He is also a well-known YouTuber who primarily focuses on video gameplay. On both platforms, Sykkuno has a huge fan base. Some of the games he plays include, Valorant, Minecraft, Among Us, League of Legends, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. He is a multi-talented individual who is entertaining to see and listen to. We suggest checking out his streams if you play any of these games.