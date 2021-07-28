Beata Kornelia Dabrowska, more commonly known as Ewa Sonnet, is a famous Polish model and singer. The Polish celebrity is part of the Polish Busty models who are featured in the aforementioned magazine.

Ewa Sonnet was born on March 8, 1985. Her horoscope sign is Pisces. She was born in Rybnik, Poland. As of July 2021, she is 36 years old.

Ewa Sonnet’s Bio

Here are some of the most interesting facts about her fabulous life.

Early Life

Born and raised in Rybnik, Poland, Ewa’s childhood days were filled with carefree time spent with her sister, Julia Sonnet. Not much is known about her parents. She is of Polish ethnicity.

Although the name of the high school she went to isn’t known, Ewa has a diploma for finishing secondary education. Right after she graduated from high school, Ewa accepted the proposal to become a photo model and pursue a career in this field.

A couple of years down the road, in 2003, Ewa Sonnet began posing for the famous Polish website, Busty.pl. Even though she was very young, Ewa didn’t seem to mind striking a pose in the nude, in many of the photos and videos.

Career

Her career took off when she began collaborating with the popular Polish website. Two years later, Ewa posed for a similar magazine, titled CKM, which is Polish.

Rumors began to spread that her breasts weren’t natural. Ewa decided it was time to put a stop to those rumors and revealed that her breasts were natural. Joking that the hairspray is the only thing that’s fake on her, Ewa kept claiming that her breasts were natural.

Body Measurements

The busty model has a gorgeous body. Her body measurements, in terms of her breasts, waist, and hips are 36-26-34 inches.

Ewa is five feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 60 kilograms. Based on her recent photos, her hair color is black, while her eyes are green.

According to the US measurements, her dress size is 4, while her shoe size is 8.

Music Career

Thanks to her modeling career, Ewa’s popularity has increased. The Polish model decided to start a music career and released a single. Her debut single, “And R’n’B,” became an instant hit because of the interesting music video.

The director of the video has produced videos for AC/DC, Sabrina, and Roxette. The main focus of the video was none other than Ewa Sonnet.

While she was still living in Poland, the model and singer began performing live. In October 2006, the musician released a second album, titled Nielegalna.

As if her music and modeling career weren’t enough, Ewa appeared in a popular Polish TV show, similar to the TV show called, Dancing on Ice. Her partner was Łukasz Jóźwiak, who is a famous Polish ice dancer. In the 2006 and 2007 issues of CKM, she made another appearance.

Net Worth

Due to her engagements as a model and a singer, the busty Polish beauty has accumulated between $100k and $1 million. Most of her fortune comes from her photoshoots and concerts.

Although her verified Instagram account has been deactivated, Ewa Sonnet was very active on social media. Notably, Facebook and Twitter were some of the platforms on which she shared her thoughts.

Personal Life

Not much is known about her current relationship status. Ewa might be single, as she hasn’t revealed anything on her social media platforms about her boyfriends.

Her current or former marital status isn’t known. From what we gather, Ewa Sonnet likes to keep her private life away from the public eye.

Conclusion

The busty Polish model and singer, Ewa Sonnet’s current place of abode isn’t shared with the public, although she probably lives in Poland.

Fans began recognizing and following her every step. For that purpose, Ewa decided to try to make it in the music industry. As of 2021, she has released two music albums.

Thanks to her career of over 15 years, Ewa has a fortune of lots of money and enjoys a lavish lifestyle.