With the growth of social media for more than a decade now, there is no shortage of aspiring celebrities. Whether it is in fine arts, modeling, sports, or other forms of entertainment, there can be a celebrity found anywhere in the world with Internet access. One model that is on the rise is Ashley Tervort.

Ashley Tervort’s Bio

Personal Information

Ashley Tervort, or ‘Ash’ to her friends and family, was born on August 10, 1999. Standing at 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighing 55 kilos, this girl seems to have what it takes to make a career in modeling. It even seems brighter because of her brown hair, brown eyes, and an hourglass figure, with measurements 37-24-36.

She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. Not only is she a model, but she also extends her exposure to all major social media platforms. In fact, she is, what we now call, a ‘social media influencer.’ Currently, she is single.

Essential Facts

Ashley’s zodiac sign is Leo. One of her notable qualities is that she is not a smoker, but she does drink alcohol on occasion. Her hobbies are doing everyday household chores, like cleaning and cooking.

When she is not busy with her work, she loves to travel, take pictures and make videos. In fact, at a young age, she already traveled to numerous countries, including Spain, Mexico, Ireland, France, Portugal, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Early Life

Even though Ashley is active on social media, she tends to keep personal matters, such as family, private. Before residing in California, she was already active in modeling, in her hometown, in Utah. Right now, she is living together with the rest of her family, in Los Angeles.

She was born in a Christian household and is still a practicing Christian. According to one of her social media posts, she has 3 siblings – 2 older brothers and 1 older sister. Unfortunately, her mother passed away recently due to suicide, and one of her brothers died a few years ago.

Career Rise

Ashley was already into modeling at a young age. She already has many photoshoots for fitness magazines. It is through Instagram that she raised her reputation in the limelight. She regularly posts sexy and provocative photos and videos that even caught the attention of many popular brands.

In 2014, she launched her official YouTube channel. Although she is not very active there, compared to other social media platforms, she has amassed more than 200,000 subscribers. She primarily focuses on a healthy lifestyle, such as fitness, cooking, and beauty tips. Her ultimate goal is to appear as one of the cover girls of the popular Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine.

Current Movement of Ashley Tervort

Ashley has accounts on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. As of June 2021, she already has more than 320k Instagram followers, 210k YouTube subscribers, 24K Facebook followers, and 66k Twitter followers.

With just 5 videos on YouTube, she already has many subscribers. This is mainly due to the popularity of her Instagram posts and the consistency of her activity on them. Among her 5 YouTube videos, 1 has garnered 4.8 million views, as of June 2021. To date, it’s been almost 9 months since she uploaded a video.

She is mostly active on Instagram through creating Insta-stories and posting pictures and video clips. The amount of ‘likes’ she can get from her Instagram posts is around 20 to 30 thousand. Not only does she share, constantly, about the happenings in her life, but she also sells lingerie products and uploads videos of herself trying on all the outfits on sale.