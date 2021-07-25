Morgpie is a beautiful, eccentric woman who is famous for her adult-related content on Pornhub and OnlyFans. She has amassed a total of 386,000 subscribers on Pornhub and has garnered a whopping 177 million views on her videos.

Morgpie’s Bio

Early Life

Morgpie was born on the 6th of January 1999, in the United States of America. She has been secretive regarding her family and no information is available about her parents or siblings.

Physical Traits

This beautiful lady was born with gorgeous blonde hair, paired with hazel eyes. She stands tall at about 5 feet and 7 inches or about 170 cm. She weighs around 130lbs or 59kg. She has an average body type, with a C-cup bust size.

Hobbies and Interests

Some of the hobbies that Morgpie enjoys, include playing Minecraft, working out, and she loves eating mac and cheese. She also admits to watching Hentai, which turns her on.

Interesting Facts

Morgpie’s breasts are all-natural and no plastic surgery has been done to them.

She has a tattoo and a couple of piercings on her body.

She is interested in both guys and girls.

