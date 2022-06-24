Homeowners are constantly looking for ways to improve their homes. With the season of renovations upon us, more and more homeowners want to invest in upgrades to their houses. Some might be hoping to make their spaces more comfortable, some might be going through the laundry list of upgrades they’d like to make over time, and some might be specifically seeking to increase the value of their house.

Whatever your reasons are, there are some upgrades that pay off sooner than others or can make a more significant difference in the value of your home. Choosing to plan your upgrades and improvements around these criteria is always a good choice.

Check out our list of some of the best home improvements to make.

Talk to a Professional

If your goal is to increase the value of your house because you plan to sell it in the near future, it would be rise to first consult with a local real estate agent. If you’re selling a house in Whitby, you’ll want to get the expertise of a real estate agent in Whitby who understand the nuances of the local market. They will be able to provide advice about where you’re renovation and upgrade budget dollars are best spent to get a higher return on investment.

Open Floor Plan

This might seem counterintuitive given everything that’s happened in the last two years, but open layouts are as popular as ever. While the need for dedicated and functional spaces is a necessity, people still favor an open layout to invite more natural light and make the space feel bigger and airier.

Curb Appeal

You really can’t go wrong when investing in curb appeal. Even if you have no immediate plans to sell your house, amping up the curb appeal helps instill pride in your home and makes it more inviting for you to return to or for guests to feel welcome.

The good news with curb appeal is that investments can be as simple as purchasing some container plants or fresh paint for your front door or be more involved, like a garage door replacement.

Energy Efficient Upgrades

Similar to curb appeal, making your home more energy efficient can be more or less involved, depending on the budget you have to work with and what your priorities are. Installing new appliances and lighting with Energy Star labels helps reduce energy without having an impact on performance and is something highly desired by homeowners and buyers. These upgrades can be washing machines, dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers or new windows and doors.

Try these upgrades to make your home more comfortable and enjoyable while making it more appealing to homebuyers and increasing the value of your home should you choose to sell it at some point.