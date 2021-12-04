Many TikTok users became obsessed with the Pakistani beauty, named Kanwal Aftab. The successful broadcast journalist realized that her heart belonged to the social media platforms, so she quickly joined TikTok.

After some of her lip-sync and dance videos went viral, Kanwal began attracting more and more followers, not just on TikTok, but on other social media platforms as well.

As of 2021, she is married to her longtime boyfriend, Zulqarnain Sikander.

Kanwal Aftab’s Bio

Here’s everything you need to know about Kanwal’s life. Continue reading to discover more about her.

Early Life

Kanwal was born on January 9, 1998, in Lahore, Pakistan. As of October 2021, she is 23 years old. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn. She comes from a middle-class family. Her dad is a businessman. Not much is known about her mother. She has one sister, named Priya.

Kanwal finished school in her hometown. After finishing high school, she attended the University of Central Punjab. The influencer has a BA degree in Mass Communication.

Kanwal Aftab’s Career

Her Internet career took off in 2019 after she began posting videos on TikTok. The audience quickly noticed her innocent features while making the lip-sync and dance videos.

Thanks to her social media presence, Kanwal gained 14 million followers on TikTok, while she has 1.8 million followers on Instagram.

Apart from her social media career, Kanwal is also a broadcast journalist. She is an anchor at the Urdupoint.com YouTube channel.

Private Life

The 23-year-old influencer married her longtime boyfriend, Zulqarnain Sikander. The couple was dating for several years before tying the knot. The photos from their wedding quickly went viral, everyone focusing on the beautiful bride.

There were some allegations made by Shamsher Bhatti who said that she was already married to him. Kanwal quickly shut down the allegations.

Net Worth

Thanks to her social media presence, as well as her career in journalism, Kanwal made a fortune. Through her social media content, she gets regular payments since she promotes various brands.

Conclusion

Kanwal Aftab is a Pakistani journalist and influencer. Her career flourished after joining TikTok. Her followers quickly noticed her talent and beauty. After two years on TikTok, she has over 14 million followers.

As of April 2021, she is married to her longtime boyfriend with whom she resides in Lahore, Pakistan.