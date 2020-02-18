In late January of this year, a bill was introduced that will help the issue of mental health among first responders and firefighters. This is a big step towards breaking the taboo and increasing awareness of mental health.

This battle is not a new one, it has been going on for the last few years, and now the first responders of Nebraska are joining the topic.

Why This Bill?

Different studies suggest suicide rates among firefighters and police are 30% higher than the suicide of the general public. Surprisingly, studies say that firefighters and police are more likely to kill themselves rather than dying in the line of duty.

What the Bill Is about?

Senator Tom Brewer introduced LB 963, and this bill aims to help those officers who are at risk. According to the bill, the first responders who are joining the team will get a mental health checkup even before they start their first day at work.

This will offer the workers to develop PTSD and to raise awareness among them; that will help to deal with an emergency situation.

On the next Monday, many people from the field travel across the state to show up on Capitol and to support the bill. They have also shared their personal stories with Senator Tom Brewer that goes along the bill.

Some More Information about This Bill

The bill will not only benefit the firefighters or the first respondent; this will also help them to serve the people in need in a better way.

Stockwell says that this bill will also encompass some training activities for firefighters and first respondents that will include regular mental health checkups, mental exercise, and other things to keep them mentally prepare for their duty.

Also, Stockwell said in one interview that he sees the positivity of this bill because the response from Senator was good. But still, there is a long way to finally pass the bill.