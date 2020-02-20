In the last few months, the number of scams under the name of ‘home improvement’ has increased in Chittenden County. A man in his 40s named Abair alone has conned six people, which has resulted in this fraud.

The situation is such that the Milton Police Department has issued a warning against the offense on Facebook as well as other social media sites. They are letting people know of the current circumstances that have been presented because of it.

On those sites, they have informed the people of the county that the city council and authority does not, in fact, give any license to the contractor who deals with home improvement and repair. This information is needed, so the homeowners are aware the county is not responsible for the fraud.

Along with that, the police also advise people to do their duty and learn if the contractors are authentic and can be trusted or not. There are a few links provided by the police department on what a homeowner should do if they are looking to hire private contractors to work on their homes.

Visit their Facebook page to get a word for word account of their warning as well as the links which give direction on what needs to be done.