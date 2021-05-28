Bonbibonkers is an American TikToker who rose to popularity in recent times. Her real name is Mocha Beans. She started on TikTok by posting lip-syncing, dancing, and comedy skit videos.

Her entertaining videos caught the attention of the Internet and it was no surprise when her followers grew to 1.9 million, with about 550 million likes. Aside from TikTok, Bonbibonkers also has a great following on YouTube and Instagram.

Bonbibonkers’s Bio

Bonbibonkers Up Close

Mocha Beans, also known as Bonbibonkers, is five feet five inches tall and she weighs about fifty-five kilograms, or one hundred and twenty-one pounds. Her eyes are a beautiful shade of dark brown.

Her Instagram fans are thrilled with the frequent modeling shots she posts and eagerly express their gratitude for her snap updates. Bonbibonkers has a bust size of thirty-two C and her body measurements are thirty-four, twenty-six, thirty-eight inches, respectively.

Bonbibonkers is well-known among her fellow youth. She has a beautiful physical appearance, with her slender figure and white popping skin. Her eyes are very appealing, with her silky long blonde hair. There is no doubt that her beauty and elegance contributed to her fame.

Bonbibonkers Age and Family

Mocha Beans was born on the 6th of February 2002 and is currently nineteen years old. She is of mixed ethnicity but holds an American nationality and was born in the state of Indiana.

Currently, there is not much information about her parents, siblings, or relationship. Her personal life has been kept very private, as she prefers. Her fans have chosen to respect her privacy, and this is to be applauded. But we keep our fingers crossed that she might decide to let us into her private life soon.

There is also not enough information about her educational background, but we suspect that she is well educated, although we do not know what levels and specifications.

She portrays herself as learned, so her fans are not bothered about her educational status. Besides, Bonbibonkers candidly admitted that she has no intention of attending college at the moment. Instead, she prefers to take a year off while deciding.

Bonbibonkers Facts

Here are a few facts about the famous Bonbibonkers;

She has a follower count of 115K+ on Instagram.

Her Instagram handle is Cheesehead.

She has almost 2 million followers on TikTok.

Her ID on TikTok is Bonbibonkers.

One of her favorite colors is yellow.

She has a confident, distinctive, and vivacious style that represents the brands she has collaborated with.

She admitted that she does not want to waste time and money going to college now and had no plans to do so in the near future.

What is Bonbibonkers Net Worth?

This TikTok star began her social media career at a rather young age. She has been able to attract a massive audience with her creative content. Owing to this, it is estimated that her net worth is around $200,000.

What is the Height, Weight, and Body Measurements of Bonbibonkers?

Bonbibonkers has a height of 5 ft 5 inches (165cm/1.65m) and weighs around 121lbs or 55kg. As for her body measurements, she measures 34-26-38 inches and wears a 32 CC bra cup size. She has a beautiful appearance with blonde hair and dark brown eyes.

Who is Bonbibonkers Boyfriend?

This beautiful and famous American TikToker is currently single and there is not much information on her dating history. At the moment, she seems to be focused on her career to gain more social media success.

Bonbibonkers Achievements

Bonbibonkers has amassed a few achievements and accolades to her name. We agree that she worked hard for and deserves them.

She has earned a ‘Precious badge’ on TikTok in recognition of her comedy acts and is now crowned a ‘Muser.’ Her videos have been re-posted across several social media platforms, especially in the United States. She has also been an inspiration to several content creators. She has been a great inspiration to her fans and has affected many lives through her inspiring messages. She advocates for people to value themselves and unplug from those that belittle them.

There are speculations that Bonbibonkers may still achieve more soon. Her posts and content creation are still top-notch and consistent. She has gotten several brand deals and modeling contracts that have entertained her fans. Her unique fashion sense has also endeared her more to her growing fan base.

TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube are among the top three social media platforms of the twenty-first century. These platforms have been the steppingstone to fame for a lot of celebrities, including Bonbibonkers. With her massive success rate, she might build something feasible from her promising career.