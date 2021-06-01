What is the Relationship between Anastasia Graves and Tiny Texie?

Tiny Texie is twenty-seven years old, three feet and six inches tall. She is in a romantic relationship with Anastasia Graves, who is her twenty-one-year-old photographer and makeup artist.

Tiny Texie is currently living in Corpus Christi, but her hometown is in Chicago, while Anastasia Graves is in central Illinois. admitted that they get plenty of stares from people around them when they hang out together, especially from those who already about know them.

She also said that people see her as a little child, and it gets more awkward when she goes out with both her daughter and Anastasia Graves. Their relationship got featured in a docuseries, called “Extreme Love.”