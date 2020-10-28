Does Jimin have a wife?

Park Ji-min, popularly known as Jimin, his stage name is one of BTS members, a Korean Boys Band. He is a songwriter, singer, and dancer by profession. Jimin was born in Busan on the 13th of October, 1995. He is currently 24 years old. He has his mom, dad, and younger brother in his family.

Jimin has a huge fan following because of his excellent physic and loveable nature. He is the leading dancer and the vocalist of BTS. His height is 5 feet 8 inches, and he weighs 68 kgs. Jimin completed his education in South Korea and is now enrolled in GCU (Global Cyber University)

Who is Jimin’s Wife?

Jimin has no wife.

Is BTS Jimin Married?

No, Jimin is neither married nor is he dating anyone. He is single, and like many other celebrities, there are many rumors about him getting married. But he is single and having a successful career. Presently, he is focusing on his career and is the lead dancer of BTS and a vocalist. He has a huge fan following because of his talents and good looks.