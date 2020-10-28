Does Jimin have a wife?

By Shahab
Celebrities

Park Ji-min, popularly known as Jimin, his stage name is one of BTS members, a Korean Boys Band. He is a songwriter, singer, and dancer by profession. Jimin was born in Busan on the 13th of October, 1995. He is currently 24 years old. He has his mom, dad, and younger brother in his family.

Jimin has a huge fan following because of his excellent physic and loveable nature. He is the leading dancer and the vocalist of BTS. His height is 5 feet 8 inches, and he weighs 68 kgs. Jimin completed his education in South Korea and is now enrolled in GCU (Global Cyber University)

Park Jimin

Who is Jimin’s Wife?

Jimin has no wife.

Is BTS Jimin Married?

No, Jimin is neither married nor is he dating anyone. He is single, and like many other celebrities, there are many rumors about him getting married. But he is single and having a successful career. Presently, he is focusing on his career and is the lead dancer of BTS and a vocalist. He has a huge fan following because of his talents and good looks.

Recent Articles

Does Jimin have a wife?

Celebrities Shahab - 0
Park Ji-min, popularly known as Jimin, his stage name is one of BTS members, a Korean Boys Band. He is a songwriter, singer, and...
Read more

Brad Falchuk

Biography Shahab - 0
The American screenplay writer, director, and producer, Brad Falchuk, is famous for his remarkable efforts in producing the comedy-drama TV series Glee with Ryan...
Read more

How tall is Gwyneth Paltrow

Celebrities Shahab - 0
Gwyneth Kate Paltrow, also is known as Gwyneth Paltrow, is an author, businessman, and actor from America. She came to this world on the...
Read more

Speck Mellencamp

Biography Shahab - 0
John Mellencamp has two sons, Hud Mellencamp and Speck. Speck Mellencamp is the youngest of them all. He and his brother Hud are the...
Read more

Who Is Jim Jefferies Wife

Love and Relationship Shahab - 0
Jim Jefferies, the American/ Australian comedian, has had two known women in his life. Nevertheless, he only acknowledged and announced a relationship with one...
Read more

Related Stories

Celebrities

How tall is Gwyneth Paltrow

Shahab - 0
Gwyneth Kate Paltrow, also is known as Gwyneth Paltrow, is an author, businessman, and actor from America. She came to this world on the...
Read more
Celebrities

Who is IU Dating

Shahab - 0
IU is a popular female South Korean musician and songwriter. Her birth name is Lee Ji-eun. She is 27 years old and really successful...
Read more
Celebrities

Did Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Break Up?

Shahab - 0
Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello are both high profile artists. Shawn Mendes has again hit the news with his high ranking ‘I Can’t Have...
Read more
Biography

Shawn Smith Net Worth, Height, Age and More

Shahab - 0
Shawn Smith was a singer and songwriter. He was born in 1965 on 15th October in Spokane, Washington. The American singer did his high...
Read more
Celebrities

NCIS Viewers React to Rumors about Mark Harmon Leaving the Show

Shahab - 0
All’s well that ends well. Is that a clear hint that NCIS, the most renowned show on CBS will go off the air in...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© Copyright - Newspaper by TagDiv