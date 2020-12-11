Fitness and health are on everybody’s lips today, and the dynamic nature of health and fitness still not disappointing. This is the very topic that has got Bridgette Doremus trending.

30 years as of 2020, Bridgette is a well-to-do fitness instructor. Her fame increases by day from her Instagram page, and she also has a fitness YouTube channel where she makes almost daily posts on fitness.

Bridgette Doremus’s Bio

Anyway, we are bringing you up-to-date news on the young Instagram fitness instructor.

Bridgette Doremus Personal Life

Bridgette was born on 25th July 1990, in the United States of America. That makes the vivacious instructor 30 years as of now. She is Caucasian American and a Christian by religion.

Her father passed away in 2013, and to bounce back from her grief, Bridgette started fitness classes on Instagram. Fortunately for her, her mum was an adept supporter of her new career, hence part of her success story.

Bridgette pursued a degree in hospitality at Washington State University and graduated in 2014. It comes in handy in her health and fitness topics.

How Tall is Bridgette Doremus?

Bridgette stands at 5’5 feet tall, which is medium.

What is Bridgette Doremus’s Weight?

Weight varies, even for fitness fanatics. Nevertheless, Bridgette has posted her latest weight to be 56kgs.

Relationship and Marriage

In January 2018, Bridgette announced that she was engaged to an American music rapper, NF. In September of 2018, the two lover-birds tied the knot.

Their marriage seems smooth, with no scandals despite the two being top celebrities.

They don’t have kids yet.

Currently, the couple has a home in Seattle, Washington, in the USA.

Career

Bridgette Doremus is a socialite instructor. On Instagram, she has garnered a fanbase of more than 70,000 followers. Her accounts include Strip-Fitness and Halfway Hippies. She dedicates her time and passion to the accounts.

Also, she has a YouTube channel where she posts workout classes.

Moreover, she makes nutrition videos and articles and also motivational quotes and articles. This is besides the numerous photos related to health and fitness.

Other than that, she is a motivational speaker and a fitness instructor. Also, she actively participates in health talks.

Net Worth

Currently, Bridgette is worth around 1 million US dollars. Besides being an instructor, she uses her profession in hospitality to post guides on how to cook healthy meals.

Together with her playful nature on Instagram and YouTube, this is the reason behind her impressively high income.

Social Media Presence

Bridgette is highly active on social media, especially Instagram and YouTube. On Instagram, she has two pages, Strip-Fitness and Halfway Hippies, both of which have a large following.

She also has a YouTube channel where is also actively posts the videos on recipes, workouts, and fitness ideas.

Bottom Line

The ever-smiling instructor has won the hearts of many with her health and fitness tutorials, videos, photos, and constant posts. Her fan base has grown heavily with the pandemic since people are forced to rely on online workout instructors for their fitness goals.