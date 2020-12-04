Hank Jefferies

By Shahab
Biography

Hank Jefferies is a chip off the old block and the only son of the American Australian comedian, Jim Jefferies. The young champ was born on November 7, 2012, to a Canadian mother and an Australian father. He does possess a spitting image of his mother: Kate Luyben, an actress.

Hank Jefferies’s Bio

Jim Jefferies with his son Hank Jefferies

Hank, currently seven years of age, enjoys the undivided love of his mother and his father. His parents were never legally married, but two lovebirds with incredible attraction between them. His parents are now separated thou, but the duo has joint custody of the boy. Born with a silver spoon in his mouth, Hank lives comfortably at the expense of his parent’s wealth.

Unlike most kids from separated parents, Hank Jefferies has a good relationship with his father. Often times, you would hear his father, Jim Jefferies, featuring Hank in some of his jokes. And, despite being raised by an Australian father, Hank has a very amazing American accent. One that would make you wanna lick his lips.

And, even at a tender age, Hank has shown himself to be one rugged critic. His father once confessed to the press that Hank attached him regarding a funny billboard of him on LA’s Sunset Boulevard. That’s quite a challenge, thou.

Hank Jefferies shows a lot of interest in watching movies in his spare time. Fun fact – One of the movies he cherished is the movie titled “Wonder Woman.” Aside from watching movies, Hank loves to watch his father’s stand up from the wings.

Another interesting part of Hank Jefferies life- he does not joke one bit with chicken. When it comes to chicken, Hank can eat you out of house and home. Not surprising thou because most kids of his age love eating chicken.

Recent Articles

Hank Jefferies

Biography Shahab - 0
Hank Jefferies is a chip off the old block and the only son of the American Australian comedian, Jim Jefferies. The young champ was...
Read more

Kyle Chrisley

Biography Shahab - 0
Kyle Chrisley is an outstanding musician, television star, and a singer. But spoiled everything by his addiction towards drugs. He even lost custody of...
Read more

Rouba Saadeh

Biography Shahab - 0
Wouldn't it be great if we get to unlock mysteries surrounding the wife of the main male character in the blazing movie, "365 days"?...
Read more

Carolyn Eadie

Biography Shahab - 0
Carolyn Claire Eadie, the wife of the British Journalist and Politician (Micheal Portillo), was born in 1952. According to sources, Carolyn Eadie hails from...
Read more

Ruth Weinstein

Biography Shahab - 0
Ruth Weinstein is the youngest daughter Harvey Weinstein had with ex-wife Eve Chilton Weinstein. She was born on December 31, 2002, in New York....
Read more

Related Stories

Biography

Kyle Chrisley

Shahab - 0
Kyle Chrisley is an outstanding musician, television star, and a singer. But spoiled everything by his addiction towards drugs. He even lost custody of...
Read more
Biography

Rouba Saadeh

Shahab - 0
Wouldn't it be great if we get to unlock mysteries surrounding the wife of the main male character in the blazing movie, "365 days"?...
Read more
Biography

Carolyn Eadie

Shahab - 0
Carolyn Claire Eadie, the wife of the British Journalist and Politician (Micheal Portillo), was born in 1952. According to sources, Carolyn Eadie hails from...
Read more
Biography

Ruth Weinstein

Shahab - 0
Ruth Weinstein is the youngest daughter Harvey Weinstein had with ex-wife Eve Chilton Weinstein. She was born on December 31, 2002, in New York....
Read more
Biography

Joey Feek

Shahab - 0
Country music will always have a place for Joey Feek, whose love and contribution to the music was indubitable. The mother of one has...
Read more
Biography

Reggie Miller Sister’s Bio

Shahab - 0
If games, especially legendary American basketball, are your thing, then Reggie Miller should be a name that rings a bell. You must know that...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© Copyright - Newspaper by TagDiv