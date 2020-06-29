Camila Cabello’s Height, Weight, Boyfriend and More

Camila Cabello is an American and Cuban artist and songwriter. She is 23 years old as of 2020. Spanish is her first language, but she currently includes English in the languages she is can relate to. She is in a relationship with Shawn Mendes, a pop artist.
Camila Cabello Wiki
Personal Life
Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao was born on March 3, 1997, in Havana, Cuba. Thus, she is Cuban by birth. She uses Pieces as her astrological star. The girl has brown eyes, which matches her naturally luminous brown hair.
Her parents are Sinuhe Estrabao and Alejandro Cabello. Camila has a younger sister, whose name is Sofia.
She obtained a USA citizenship in 2008, giving her dual citizenship. Her family had relocated to Miami in Florida, USA. She grew up and went to high school in Miami.
She was a member of Fifth Harmony, a girls’ singing group. The group later split in 2019, having strengthened each other. Every one of them decided to pursue individual aspirations.
She performed her dual with Shawn Mendes, Senorita, at the Grammy’s 62nd award ceremony. Their song was among the nominated tracks.
How Tall is Camila Cabello?
Camila Cabello’s height is 1. 57 meters, which is 5’2 in inches. She keeps long hair with a matching beautiful front fringe.
Camila Cabello’s Weight
The Havana hit artist weighs 110 pounds, that is, 50kgs. Weight is, however, not a constant biometric, and keeps changing from time to time.
Career
Camila started her career in 2012 when she decided to audition for the X factor group. Though her song was not aired due to the group’s inability to register, this step sparked the start of her career.
She was able to join the Fifth Harmony girls’ group from the X factor. This is the group that boosted her confidence, being the lead singer. It exposed her to the career she has today. The group split in 2019, after six whole years of performing together.
Camila dropped out of school in 9th grade to pursue her music career. It was obviously difficult to balance the two. She later went back to her high school diploma.
The hardworking young lady has successfully released singles and albums, alone, in duals and featured in group songs. Her ‘My Oh My’ hit, which was appeared in the top 100 hits for several, is her most successful track.
She has even had partnerships with her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, in releasing tracks such as ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer.’ She is always great at vocals, her melodious voice drawing more fans day by day.
She has been nominated for several awards, examples being Billboard Music Award for Top Female Artist and Grammy’s Award.
In addition, Camila is a model and an actress. She modeled for Guess brand denims, which was her first solo modeling.
She has been featured in several TV shows and movies as a guest actor. Nevertheless, the upcoming ‘Cinderella’ is starring Camila as the main character. We just can’t wait for the release of this movie.
Net Worth
The artist is worth 12 million dollars. She is not only a musician but also a songwriter, actress and model. Her career is still at its kick-off point, and it will be at its best sooner by the look of things. What, with her numerous certifications, nominations and some awards, despite the short period she’s been in the industry?
Who is Camila Cabello Dating?
Camila is currently dating Shawn Mendes since July 2019.
She was previously in a relationship with a British coach, Matthew Hussey. They were together for almost a year, having started the relationship in Feb 2018.
Final Word
Camila Cabello is a common name in the music industry today. Besides her own personal achievements, she is dating an accomplished star in the industry as well, Shawn Mendes.