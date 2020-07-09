Did Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Break Up?

Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello are both high profile artists. Shawn Mendes has again hit the news with his high ranking ‘I Can’t Have You’ hit. Together with Camila Cabello, they released ‘There’s Nothing holdin’ Me Back.’ Camila is famous for her ‘Havana’ track.

They were always seen together, in response to which they officially declared that they were dating. This was in July 2019.

Break Up Claims

However, in early 2020, tweets claimed that the couple had broken up. This was a reaction to Shawn Mende deleting a photo of him and Camila kissing on his Instagram page.

On 26th January 2020, the two again went to the Grammy’s award separately and even walked the red carpet individually. Shawn walked in alone, while Camila tagged her dad along as her date. This raised questions about the couple’s relationship, as this was contrary to the fan’s expectations.

The Couple’s Response to The Break Up Claims

Nevertheless, Camila responded to the post, in the most exciting way. She posted, asking Shawn why she did not know that they had broken up. ‘When were you going to tell me about this?’ she asked, taking the caption of the news of the break up in view.

Shawn Mende responded by posting a photo of him and Camila Cabello together the previous weekend. This was proof beyond doubt that the two are still together.

Camila went on to clear the air on her side too. She said that she and Shawn did not have any issues that would lead to a break up.

Final Verdict

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are still together. Moreover, there are no signs that the two are about to break up. At least not that we know of…