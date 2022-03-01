Everyone knows the significance of having healthy teeth. But certain dental conditions can be detrimental to this and overall well-being. For example, you can think of overbite. It can affect your dental aesthetics, smile, and jaw structure. Due to overbite, front teeth tend to overlap back teeth or form an uneven alignment causing discomfort in your jaws. When it becomes too painful, you cannot live with it. You’ve got to fix it.

Some common reasons for this dental disorder can be improper teeth growth or thumb-sucking habits. If a child uses a bottle or pacifier for an extended period, their tongue creates pressure on the teeth, pushing them away. In some cases, genetics or teeth grinding can be the main culprit. According to dentists, overbite primarily happens because of improper jaw size or shape. Too little or too broad space between the teeth increases the chances of suffering from this condition. If you lose teeth and don’t treat them, you can unknowingly invite this issue.

Do you think you have already developed this dental problem? Then, it’s time you look for Invisalign. It is a painless and comfortable treatment for most dental and orthodontic troubles.

Invisalign as a treatment

Whether you have underbite or overbite concerns, you can depend on this method. It doesn’t need wearing wires or brackets. The clear aligners or Invisalign are the removable, customized trays for your teeth. However, before recommending this solution, your dentist would like to assess your condition. If it seems to be the right treatment method, the professional will likely create a 3D model for the type of aligner you need. The dental procedure, including surgery, can vary based on the severity or mildness of the condition. Also, you may have to follow a few necessary guidelines to benefit from it.

To be precise, you would have to take these clear aligners off when brushing or flossing your teeth. You cannot wear them at the time of eating also. Over a period, the customized dental tray would help your jaw get fixed into its appropriate position and thereby the teeth too. Once done, you would be able to enjoy a straighter and healthier smile.

Some believe that using Invisalign for overbite when you are young can be more advantageous as the jaws are still developing. Nevertheless, you would get to know whether you are the right candidate for this or not when you meet your dentist. So, before you presume, it is better to go for a dental examination. If you worry about clinic visits, it should be comforting to know that you don’t need as many dental appointments as metal braces. Plus, you can eat most of the food items you cannot afford with traditional braces.

Benefits of Invisalign for overbites

As hinted, metal orthodontic braces have been the main treatment for overbites. Although these were uncomfortable, awkward, and painful, people had to depend on them to correct the problem. But the arrival of clear aligners like this has provided a flexible and straightforward alternative. While there can be multiple benefits of this dental treatment, you can prefer Invisalign specifically for overbite for various reasons, such as these:

You can wear them hesitation-free because of their invisible presence.

You can remove them easily when you brush, floss, eat, and drink.

You can expect these customized dental trays to solve your dental health concern quickly than a traditional method. However, the period of a procedure can vary based on individual conditions.

You don’t have to visit your dentist frequently. Usually, meeting him or her once in six or eight weeks can be sufficient.

Invisalign care instructions

If you wish to experience quick results, you must wear them for a long time every day. You can keep them aside briefly for urgent needs or when you have to attend some social or professional engagements. However, wearing them long enough is the best way to get rid of them soon in your life. When you wear them, you should stay away from sweet and acidic food items. These can cling to your teeth and cause cavities and decay. Or, if you drink a sugary solution, don’t forget to clean your teeth and Invisalign before wearing them again.

Usually, you have to put on an Invisalign clear aligner for two weeks. But it would again depend on a lot of factors. Your dentist would guide you about it.

Why do you need to overcome overbite?

An overbite can create numerous challenges for you. One of them is teeth and gum damage. Due to the misalignment of one or more teeth, you can face the issue of rubbing of teeth against each other and, eventually, wear and tear of the enamel. Enamel protects your teeth from bacteria; however, your teeth and gum can be in trouble once it gets damaged. An overbite can then lead to jaw misalignment, and it can lead to pain and discomfort in jaw joints and jaw muscles. Due to this, you would experience headaches, ringing sounds in the ears, etc. You can also struggle when yawning, speaking, or eating.

There can be other dental issues also occurring due to this condition. If you don’t want to put up with this and invite other health concerns, it is better to find relief from it as soon as possible. Since Invisalign can be a viable solution for this, you must explore it as an alternative. You don’t have to postpone your treatment for fear of pain anymore, which you could not help avoid with traditional braces. However, you can depend on this dental solution. Whether you need it for yourself or your kid, you can trust it to alter the teeth effectively. Most corrections happen within nine months or one year, which means you don’t have to make too many trips to your dentist.

When in Houston, you can expect quality dental treatments involving Invisalign and others. So, there are more reasons for you to put a stop to all of your dental worries.


