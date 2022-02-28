A violent blow or jolt to the head may cause traumatic brain injury (TBI). It can result in the disruption of normal function of the brain and have enduring effects. Severe injuries may result in long-term physical or psychological damages or even coma or death. You have the right to sue for compensation if you or a loved one has suffered a TBI; you have the right to file a compensation claim. Some insights into traumatic brain injuries and what you need to do to file a personal injury claim:

How Is Traumatic Brain Injury Caused?

Falls are one of the leading causes of TBI, particularly in children and the elderly. Other common causes are car accidents, sports injuries, hard objects, explosion blasts, etc. TBIs can cause loss of memory and other complications that can have a permanent impact on daily life. You may suffer from traumatic brain injuries ranging significantly in severity and term. Consequently, many TBI victims seek compensation without understanding the full extent of their injuries. Sometimes, they are not even aware that they have suffered a TBI and only sue for physical and psychological injuries. Typically, settlements for personal injuries are based on short-term disability, but the consequences of TBI may often not be apparent until much later.

Repetitive Injuries May Cause Severe TBI

It is critical to understand that severe TBI is not necessarily a result of a single injury. According to Medical News Today, it can also arise from an accumulation of repetitive injuries, even non-concussive injuries, over time. Contact sports like football, boxing, jockey, etc., are especially responsible for exposing sportspersons to multiple TBIs, with each incident increasing the brain’s trauma. Tragically, repeated TBIs can result in chronic encephalopathy (CTE). It is a degenerative brain injury. While CTE has no specific symptoms, people can experience cognitive, behavioral, mood, and motor changes, including aggression and emotional instability. Other impacts include loss of memory, difficulty in thinking, and cognitive impairment.

How to Prepare for a Traumatic Brain Injury Compensation Claim

If you have suffered TBI, you can think of filing a lawsuit against the offender to claim compensation. You should document everything you know regarding the accident that caused TBI and the contact information of witnesses who can give evidence regarding the accident. It might be helpful if you are suffering from memory loss as they are liable to recount the incident better. Also, arrange to document the instances of typical TBI symptoms like bouts of depression, incidents of violence, loss of memory, etc. You must consult a medical professional specializing in TBI because it is critical to have a professional diagnosis and treatment. The doctor’s prescription, test reports, and receipts for your expenses will provide valuable support to your claim.

Conclusion

Establishing TBI is not an easy task since the injury can build up over time before you start showing symptoms. It is, therefore, more difficult to pinpoint the party responsible for the injury and claim damages. The complexities of establishing the fault and the severity of the injuries make it necessary for the injured parties to hire a lawyer experienced in TBI claims for the best chance of success.