With the widespread belief that joy is often derived from external sources, like the ideal job, a flawless physique, or pursuing the seemingly perfect lives others portray on social media, one can easily feel like happiness is simply a gift reserved for others.

What if happiness is similar to a skill, like learning a new language or mastering a musical instrument? It turns out that different cultures worldwide have been trying to figure this out for centuries, and we might have a lot to learn from them.

From mindfulness practices rooted in Buddhism to gratitude rituals practiced in many indigenous cultures, numerous ways to cultivate happiness have been passed down for generations. Your health and well-being play a significant role in your overall happiness, and finding a balance between your physical, emotional, and spiritual needs can lead to a fulfilling life.

Dispelling the Myth of Happiness

Let’s face it: We can’t expect to always be happy. The human condition is too complex for that. We can, however, cultivate a different approach to life that may help break us out of the doldrums and on a path toward sustained well-being. This approach involves looking at other ways of life, and it’s a popular trend in many self-improvement circles.

Here’s why learning from other cultures is worth exploring:

There is no universal solution: What brings you happiness might not affect your best friend. Different cultures provide a wide variety of practices that can help you find what works for you.

A fresh perspective: Living in a society where everyone is in the same happiness pursuit can be exhausting. Learning from other cultures can offer an alternative way of thinking that might redefine your idea of joy.

It’s relatable: No matter where we come from, we all experience similar emotions and struggles. Learning from other cultures allows us to find common ground and feel connected to the human experience. Looking at what we have in common mentally can make all the difference.

Happiness Around the Globe

Across the world, different cultures have unique ways of finding joy and contentment in life. Let’s take a quick world tour of some interesting concepts of happiness:

Hygge (Denmark): Pronounced “hoo-ga,” this is all about cozy contentment. Think of warm sweaters, candles, and time with loved ones. It’s a reminder to savor life’s simple pleasures.

Ikigai (Japan): Your “reason for being.” Finding your Ikigai means discovering what gives your life purpose and brings you joy, whether it’s your job, a hobby, or helping others.

Pura Vida (Costa Rica): Literally “pure life,” but it’s more than just a saying. It’s a mindset of gratitude, appreciating the good even when things are hard, and a focus on community.

Ubuntu (South Africa): This emphasizes our connection to others. The core idea translates to “I am because we are.” It fosters a sense of belonging and highlights being kind to yourself and those around you.

Felicidad (Mexico): The pursuit of “felicidad” is about finding joy and meaning in everyday moments rather than constantly striving for more. It’s a reminder to be present in the here and now. https://www.betterhelp.com/advice/happiness/happiness-in-spanish-is-just-one-way-400-million-people-spread-joy/

Making It Your Own

So, how do you bring these ideas to life and boost your happiness? Here’s how you can get started:

Be curious, not judgmental: When approaching other cultures, maintain an open-minded approach. Remember, the goal isn’t to become a carbon copy of anyone but to become inspired by others.

Start small: We can’t change overnight. Instead, choose one habit that speaks to you and give it an honest try. Even adding an extra five minutes of “hygge time” to your evenings can make a difference.

Be a happiness detective: Pay attention to the moments that put a little extra spring in your step, a little extra contentment in your chest. Notice what it was — a conversation? An activity? A frame of mind? These are our clues that we’re on to something.

Experiment and adapt: Give yourself permission to try things out and see what works for you. Mix, match, tweak, and repeat for best results.

Keep in mind that creating a happier, more resilient mind is a journey. Be gentle with yourself throughout the process, and acknowledge even the small successes you have along the way. Allow yourself to genuinely feel all your emotions; being truthful is vital to lifelong well-being.

If you’re experiencing mental health challenges, remember that seeking professional help is a sign of strength. Combining therapy with the positive behaviors we’ve highlighted above can make a difference in your life, helping you to move through its twists and turns while cultivating the joy you seek.

Happiness is an Ongoing Adventure

Learning about how different cultures cultivate well-being can open many doors to happiness. It’s about experimenting, finding inspiration, and discovering what truly brings meaning, joy, and a sense of resilience to your own life. Here are a few ways to begin nurturing your emotional health:

Daily gratitude list: Take a few minutes each day to jot down things you’re grateful for, big or small. Studies show practicing gratitude can increase happiness and improve overall well-being.

Find your flow: What makes you lose track of time in a good way? It could be cooking, woodworking, or dancing. When you lean into these activities, you enter a flow state that can bring fulfillment and joy.

Prioritize Connection: Whether joining a group based on a shared interest or making time for meaningful conversations, invest in the people who matter.

Pursuing happiness is a lifelong journey, and it looks different for everyone. By embracing a spirit of exploration, taking inspiration from the wisdom found in diverse cultures, and discovering what truly nourishes your sense of well-being, you can build a happier and more fulfilling life.