Carlton Pearson’s Wife Gina Marie Gauthier, Divorce and Children

The Tulsa Originated man initially started his career as the pastor for Higher Dimensions Evangelistic Center Incorporated, which was later named as the Higher Family Church. He had founded the church in 1981. Carlton was ordained in the Church of Gods in Christ.
Initially, along with Dr. Frederick K. C. Price, Carlton was one of the only two African-American ministers to anchor a faith-based show that was able to reach millions of viewers on a weekly basis. Also, he was one of the first black ministers to hold major conferences.
Unlike several Pastors, Pearson had a very different approach to the whole belief system. He believes in universal reconciliation. And later, Joint-College declared him as a heretic.
In November 2006, Pearson was accepted into the United Church of Christ as a minister. Later, on 7th September 2008, the renamed church of New Dimensions Worship Centre (June of 2008) was absorbed by the ALL Souls Unitarian Church.
Furthermore, in May 2009, he was appointed as the interim of the Christ Universal Temple. However, it was stated that he left the post on January 3rd, 2011.
Origins
He was born on March 19, 1953, in San Diego of California. And he is a singer as well as a minister.
Carlton Pearson’s Wife
He is married to Gina Marie Gauthier. The two got married in 1993. After marriage,
Carlton Pearson Divorce
Gina marie pearson filed for divorce on Aug 25, 2015. Mrs. Gina Pearson dismissed her petition for divorce before the divorce was finalized on May 19, 2016.
Carlton Pearson Children
Gina Marie Gauthier and Carlton were blessed with two children: a son named Julian D’metrius Pearson and a daughter Majeste Amour Pearson.
How Old is Carlton Pearson Children?
Julian d metrius pearson
His age is 25 years as of 2020. (July 9, 1994)
Majeste Amour Pearson
Her age is 23 years as of 2020 (October 29, 1996).
Media
Pearson was quite famous in the media, and that was because of his new thoughts. The media first covered his life’s story on the topic of heresy.
Nevertheless, one of his most noteworthy statement had caused a dispute amongst many. In 2010 September, Pearson on a show of CNN anchored by Kyra Phillips was discussing a very sensitive issue regarding gay rumors. During that show, he stated controversial stuff.
In addition to having stopped believing the concept of hell, he has a rather weird approach toward homosexuality and homosexuals. In the interview with CNN, to protect the image of another fellow bishop, Eddie Long, he made a statement that had caused a rather uproaring amongst the people.
Though Long had been accused of acts of sexual misconduct, Pearson’s support towards him is rather striking and disturbing.