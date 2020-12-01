Carolyn Eadie

By Shahab
Carolyn Claire Eadie, the wife of the British Journalist and Politician (Micheal Portillo), was born in 1952. According to sources, Carolyn Eadie hails from North London and has lived there almost her life.

She’s a senior executive recruitment consultant in London, and unsurprisingly earns more than her husband with an annual pay estimated to £500,000. Carolyn Eadie and Micheal Portillo met at a teen party and took their love further by saying “I do” in 1982.

There’s a saying that goes thus; Behind a successful man, there’s a woman. This holds water in the case of Micheal Portillo ever since he got married to his wife, Carolyn Eadie.

Carolyn has been very supportive of her husband in his political career, and they were seen together attending political functions before Micheal’s retirement. She knew all about Micheal’s past involvement in homosexuality and openly stated that she was comfortable with the fact that he didn’t keep it a secret from her.

Shortly after Carolyn Eadie married Micheal Portillo, the former was diagnosed with cancer, which was operated on. The operation was successful, but the after-warmth was her inability to have a child.

Fact: Carolyn Eadie has a net worth equivalent to $650 000.

Carolyn Eadie is an intelligent and no-nonsense businesswoman. She joined hands with her husband to buy Sir Timothy Sainsbury’s Estate in London.

As per cooking, Carolyn takes delight as she once shared her menu for dinner in her gourmet kitchen.

