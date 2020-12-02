Wouldn’t it be great if we get to unlock mysteries surrounding the wife of the main male character in the blazing movie, “365 days”? Alright, here we go.

Rouba Saadeh’s Bio

Rouba Saadeh is the founder of Le Paradis Des Fous, a fashion designing company in Lebanon. She got married to Michele Morrone, a famous Italian actor, in 2014. More details on her marriage to the lead role in “365 days’ comes up later. But, first, her early life.

Rouba Saadeh was born on April 15, 1987. She hailed from Beirut and had lived there, almost her life. The beautiful Lebanese fashion designer has two siblings, a sister named Abir Saadeh and a brother whose name remains unknown.

Education

In 2008, she bagged a bachelor of science with a major in graphic design and digital media from the Lebanese American University. Rouba diverted to the fashion industry and went to a fashion designing school in Milano, explaining how and where she met Michael Morrone.

Marriage Life

Rouba and Micheal Morrone got married in 2014 and became parents to two lovely boys (Marcus Morrone, born 2014, and Brado Morrone, born 2017). Out of the blues, the couple filed for a divorce in 2018 with reasons best known to them.

Regardless of that, Rouba Saadeh has maintained a good relationship with her ex-husband to date. On several occasions, they’ve been caught exchanging pleasantries on social media and commenting on each other in pictures. Her ex-husband, Micheal, made it known to the public that he went through a depressing moment after their marriage’s dissolution. But, I guess some things were never meant to be.

The divorced Rouba Saadeh consoled herself after the divorce by taking up a senior ready-to-wear coordinator position at Elie Saab Fashion House, where she’s working to date. Her net worth is estimated at $2 million.

Other Facts

Her profile shows she’s a Christian and currently resides in Lebanon. Rouba is 5 feet 6 inches tall with a body mass of 55 kg. She’s a beautiful slim lady with brown hair and brown eyeballs. Some words were tattooed on her right chest, and an infinity sign tattooed on her wrist. She indeed loves tattoos.

Rouba Saadeh is not only a fashion expert; she’s got her own fair share of some languages too. She’s a master of Arabic, Italian languages, French and English. In her free time, Rouba loves to spend time with her sons. Also, she parties and travels a lot, especially to Miami.

You want to win Rouba’s heart? Give her Italian Cuisines. Her favorite color is red, and she’s a huge fan of singer Beyonce.