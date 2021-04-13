Dr. Casimi R. Starsiak, or Casey Starsiak, is a celebrated American orthopedic surgeon who is board-certified. He specializes in shoulder and knee arthroscopic surgery, sports injuries, fracture care, and hand surgery. He is mostly known as Good Bones TV actress, Mina Starsiak’s father, as well as the ex-husband of actress Karen Laine.

Casey Starsiak’s Bio

Childhood

Starsiak was born and raised by his parents in the United States. However, there is no further information regarding Casey’s family. The identity of his parents, or whether he has any siblings, is unknown.

He was married to Karen Laine, who is a renowned actress. They were blessed with three children—William Starsiak, Mina Starsiak Hawk, and CR Starsiak. The two later divorced after which he married Cheryl. Casey and Cheryl were later blessed with two children, Tad and Jess.

According to sources, Starsiak is now in his third marriage with another woman. However, there is no provided information regarding this since he has not disclosed it to the public yet.

Education and Career

Dr. Starsiak obtained his bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University, where he also completed his education in physical therapy. He attended the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine, in Chicago, IL, where he obtained his Dr. of Osteopathic Medicine degree. He then attended the Doctors Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, USA, where he finished his residency and orthopedic surgery training.

Currently, Casey specializes in neck and back problems, fracture care, and sports injuries. He also specializes in shoulder and knee arthroscopic surgery, total hip and knee replacement, hand surgery, and other musculoskeletal disorders.

Net Worth

Starsiak has an approximate net worth of $1 Million to $5 Million. He acquired this wealth from his leading roles as a board-certified orthopedic surgeon. The average salary of an orthopedic surgeon in the United States is around $ 488,510. This can range between $384,080 and $632,020.

Starsiak’s Daughter: Mina Starsiak

Mina Starsiak is Karen Laine and Dr. Casey’s daughter. She and her mother, Karen, appear in a series in Good Bones, where they renovate homes in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Their show is ranked in the top 5 cable programs, among the 25 to 54 age groups. Their first task was in 2007, and later they established a home renovations business: Two Chicks & a Hammer. It currently has an open store in Indy, called District Co. In 2016, they filmed the pilot for their show and renovated 20 houses in Fountain Square.

In 2020, Mina was 32 years of age. She married Steve Hawk back in 2016. They have a son named Jack, who was born in August of 2018.

Starsiak’s Son: Tad Starsiak

Tad Starsiak is Casey’s son from his second marriage. While he was young, Tad’s mother, Cheryl, died tragically. Karen Laine, his father’s first wife, took care of him and became his godmother.

The two still have an incredible bond and they work together at Two Chicks and a Hammer. Tad is not yet married but is currently dating Christina Eslinger.

Other facts about Casey Starsiak

Although his ex-wife and daughter were in the spotlight, Casey Starsiak has managed to keep some aspects of his life private. As of this writing, details about his age and year of birth are still unclear. Understandably, he has not shared his precise location of residence, for his safety.

The only information available, regarding his physical measurements, is his height. The doctor stands at an average height of 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m). There is no information about his weight, the color of his eyes, religion, or his social media contacts.