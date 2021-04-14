Ilham Vuilloud is a former fashion model and is currently a Swiss television presenter.

She became more popular when she married the Swiss tennis superstar, Stan Wawrinka, at Lausanne Palace Hotel, in Switzerland, on December 15, 2009. She was 10 years older than Stan when they got married.

Ilham Vuilloud’s Bio

Early Life

Ilham was born on November 30, 1975, in Lausanne, Switzerland. She was an endorser of some Swiss brands before she tied the knot with Stan Wawrinka. However, not much is known about her childhood and educational background.

Career

As previously mentioned, Ilham was once an endorser for several Swiss brands. Currently, the 44-year-old is an anchor in Switzerland and has been hosting several shows in places like Europe, New York, Paris, and more.

Married Life

Ilham Vuilloud got married to popular tennis player, Stan Wawrinka, on 15 December, 2009. The couple had dated for four years before finally tying the knot in a private ceremony at Lausanne, Switzerland. However, they briefly broke up in 2010.

According to Ilham, Stan played a little with Alexia, their daughter, and then put her to bed. Afterward, he packed his things and left for a hotel, where he lived for a year. When asked about the mysterious escape, Stan said that he was prioritizing his career.

They later got back together in 2011 and their reunion was made public during the Davis Cup in Fribourg. Unfortunately, the two divorced in 2015. According to Ilham, Stan’s instability, and desire to gain back his freedom, led him to emotionally betray her, repeatedly, which eventually made her lose confidence in him.

Ilham Vuilloud’s Personal Life

Ilham is a very private person, despite being a very sought-after presenter in Europe. In fact, her Instagram account is private, and she only has 218 followers, which is surprising for a celebrity.

She has continued to do what she loves most, even after a very controversial divorce from the father of her daughter, Alexia Wawrinka, who is now 11 years old. She’s still hosting major events all over Europe.

At the age of 45, Ilham is still as stunning as ever. She’s a single mom and hasn’t introduced any new man into her life.

She went through a difficult time after her divorce, when fans attributed her ex-husband’s poor performance in tennis, to their divorce. Ilham decided to break her silence and released a statement that her ex-husband was not losing games because of their separation.

She even compared him with other tennis players who are in the top rank, while maintaining a good family life. Alexia, their daughter, is remarkably close to her father, and according to Ilham, Stan loves her daughter equally and she’s just hoping that he’ll always be there for her. She also mentioned that she was adopted and that is why she gives a lot of importance to family.

Net Worth

Sources reveal that Ilham Vuilloud has an estimated net worth of $750 thousand. Most of her income is from her career as a television presenter. Also, she is believed to have gotten a significant settlement after her divorce from ex-partner, Stan Wawrinka, whose net worth is estimated at $16 million.

Fun Facts about Ilham Vuilloud