Cochise, whose real name is Terrell Cox, is a rapper and a social media personality. Currently based in Jamaica, the American-born rapper is known for his rap-heavy songs “Hatchback” and “Tell Em.” He rose to social media stardom thanks to TikTok.

Cochise Rapper’s Bio

Music Career

Cochise was born on May 29, 1998, in Jamaica. As a child, Cochise expressed his love for music and learned to play some instruments, including drums. By the time he was in high school, he and his family had already moved to Palm Beach, Florida, USA. It was reportedly in high school where Cochise was coaxed by friends to pursue a music career.

Social media would later give him a foothold in the music industry when he became part of a DBangz meme that went viral on Tiktok around 2016. In 2017, he started writing his own songs and uploaded them on SoundCloud. Not long after, in May 2018, he published his first EP called PULP. Rap fans modestly picked up the eight-song EP. By the end of 2018, Cochise had released four more singles. These were “Sippin Lake,” “Bumba,” “WEAK,” and “Baxter,” respectively.

In August 2019, Cochise released his second EP named Highjack. In the same year, he also released three singles. One of them, “Hatchback,” became a viral hit on social media, garnering millions of views. (As of this writing, the said single has 16 million views on YouTube and 88 million plays on the popular music app, Spotify.) A major milestone occurred in June 2020 when he signed a deal with the music label, Columbia Records (Sony Entertainment).

In 2021, the now label artist Cochise released another EP, but this time with a debut album as well. The album Benbow Crescent was solely all of Cochise’s 18 new songs. Months later, he and American-based fellow rapper $NOT, collaborated to make “Tell ‘Em,” a new single that was well received. Featuring his young voice and a more conventional rap music, the single raked in 90 million streams within weeks. (Currently, it has 121 million plays and counting on Spotify.) The hit single also ranked No. 64 on the Billboard Hot 100 in June 2021.

Social Media Presence

Like many rappers of today’s Internet-savvy generation, Cochise is one of America’s millennial rappers with a solid social media presence.

As of October 2021, Cochise has amassed an average of 6 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The Cochise official YouTube channel has 283 thousand subscribers and accumulated views of 82 million, respectively.

He is also active on Instagram, where he has 308 thousand followers. On TikTok, where he first went viral, he has around 511K followers. He also has a Twitter page where he shares photos and short videos with his 63K followers. On his social media, he would occasionally profess his Christianity, thanking God for his blessings. Also, in his posts, he once claimed inspiration from Bob Marley. He is also a fan of anime, as some of his posts and music videos show references to the genre.

Emerging Talent

Cochise is one of America’s hit rappers. His talent and determination manifested as early as his teens are finally paying off. He once admitted to crying with joy when one of his singles, “Hatchback,” made it to the Top 50 Spotify Global Chart. He is further determined to keep up and to be remembered for his music in the years to come.