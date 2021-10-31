Building a house or even buying it involves various processes along with the cost that the buyers have to pay. The entire cost of the construction process is definitely complex since it involves various factors. US homebuyers and builders are facing the exact problem these days. The reason behind this is the rising cost of building supplies.

Even though it is a pandemic situation, people are still facing issues with buying houses. People who are in the home building project are of the view that projects are moving way beyond their actual budget.

What else?

According to the Producer Price Index, the prices have been increasing unbelievably in three decades. Within one year, people saw the biggest index increase. Moreover, only lumber cost adding almost $36,000. Therefore, it is becoming difficult for people to afford a house.

Apart from that, the price of architects is increasing as well. Hiring amateur architects might charge less, but hiring professional and experienced architects might cost you high. Moreover, the pandemic resulted in the dislocation of the supply chains.

As a result, various future building projects are delayed or even canceled. Also, the industrial workers are short in supply too. All these things led to the trigger in the price of houses for the potential buyers who are looking forward invest in estates.