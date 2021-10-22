If you are a Naruto fan, you may be wondering who Metal Lee’s mother is. A true anime lover loves to discover and learn every detail about the character that interests them. As a fan of the Naruto series franchise, you may already know Metal Lee himself. However, the question remains, who is Metal Lee’s mother?

Metal Lee is one of the characters in the story “Boruto,” which focuses on the next generation of ninjas in Konoha while Naruto is the reigning Hokage. Metal Lee is among Boruto’s friends, and he is also the son of Rock Lee.

Who is Metal Lee’s Mom?

However, fans are trying to figure out who his mom is. In the Naruto animated series, Rock Lee and Tenten are very close. Because of this, many believe that Rock Lee and Tenten ended up together. At the same time, Tenten also has the same traits as Metal Lee. With these assumptions, most fans believe that Tenten is Metal Lee’s mother.

Birth

Tenten was born in Konohagakure. She joined Ninja school and graduated at a young age. She was then teamed with Rock Lee and Neji Hyuga. Their ninja master was Might Guy, who was a Jonin. Tenten specializes in summoning dreams and weapon jutsus to become one of the strongest female ninjas, while she looks up to Lady Tsunade, a Sannin from her village.

Creation

Tenten is one of the supporting characters in Naruto, which Masashi Kishimoto brought into existence. She was introduced in the fourth volume of the animated series during the Arc or Chunin Exam. She first showed up in the episode titled, “Sakura’s Depression.”

Character Growth

Kishimoto stated in his interviews that he likes Tenten the most among the other girls from the Hidden Leaf village because of her looks. Though he said that, he barely mentions the name of Tenten. The story of Tenten is not fully shared in detail, unlike all the other supporting cast.

She primarily has a Chinese design, which is very evident. She wears pants and a pink top. Moreover, her long brown hair is wrapped in two buns on her head. Not much of Tenten’s story or personality is showcased in the story or manga. She is a character dedicated to proving to everyone that girls can do what boys do, which is a problem she and her teammate Neji always disagree about.

Abilities and Power

Tenten uses two jutsus. The first one is for summoning. Tenten takes a scroll, then summons weapons to hurl at her opponent or target. A jutsu puts her at a disadvantage because it covers her vision, therefore lowering accuracy.

The second one is called the “Rising Twin Dragons.” She executes this to call for weapons more efficiently because it does not shadow her vision, making it easy to target slow and weak opponents. However, she is at a disadvantage when she uses her jutsus against someone who has excellent eyesight and speed, like Neji Hyuga.

Moreover, Tenten also is an expert in accuracy. That is because Might Guy says in the manga or story, that she always hits the center in successions during senbon exercises. Furthermore, she plays a significant role in the “Neji Style! Lee Style! TenTen Style! Guy Style! Team Guy Barrage!” technique, which is as follows:

Tenten and her team line up 25 feet apart from each other. The first to face the enemy is Neji, then Lee, then Guy, then Tenten. Tenten transforms and becomes a shuriken, which Might Guy will throw at Rock Lee, who grabs her in the air and tosses her flying towards Neji. While in mid-air, she transforms into Tenten while doing air flips and ends up landing on Neji’s palm. Neji then throws her back into mid-air, full of chakra. Tenten will then nail the opponent with her feet at the opponent’s head, sending the enemy to Neji, who is ready to hit the face using the byakugan strike.

Weapons

Tenten uses a lot of different ninja hand-to-hand-based tools and weapons for her fighting style. To keep herself from the burden of carrying heavy weapons, she stores the following tools and weapons with her sealing scroll:

Bo

Chain Wind Staff

Jidanda

Kunai Grenade

Kusarigama

Fuma Shuriken

Manriki-gusari

Nunchaku

Senbon

Sword

Tonfa

