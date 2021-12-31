Daisy Drew is an Instagram influencer and an OnlyFans model. She and her brother, Sean Austin, make naughty videos for each other to sell on the OnlyFans platform. The brother-and-sister duo earns millions on the OnlyFans platform to support their ‘proud’ parents; they even used their money to pay off their parents’ mortgage, and they now live in luxury flats in London, England. “When I chose to begin OnlyFans, the success I experienced was incredible and overwhelming,” Sean, 29, told the New York Post. “I felt very blessed, but at the very same time it can appear like a lot of people don’t understand.”

He pushed his younger sister to join and make this a full-time job. “My dad is incredibly proud of me, and he supports what I do,” Daisy Drew said. “He’s a conventional Glaswegian man who loves football and is a man’s man, so you’d think he’d be embarrassed, but when I informed him about OnlyFans, it was a different story. The most important thing is that my brother and I are happy and safe, which is all our parents are concerned about – and should care about.” The steamy content of the brother-and-sister combination has brought in over $2 million.

Daisy Drew’s Bio

Daisy Drew is a 22-year-old actress who was born in Glasgow, Scotland, in 1999. When it comes to her parents, we don’t have a lot of information. However, we are going to keep you informed. Sean Austin, who is also an OnlyFans member and gay, is her older brother. She worked as an intern at Young Professionals before joining Onlyfans. Kelvinside Academy is her alma mater. She has also featured on other platforms, like Tiktok, Snapchat, Twitter, YouTube, and OnlyFans, in addition to Instagram.

Daisy Drew and Sean Austin’s Careers

Daisy Drew, 22, and her brother, Sean Austin, 29, both from Glasgow, earn a combined £2.19 million ($3 million) a year from the site and say their parents are “supportive” of their new profession. Daisy followed in Sean’s footsteps in February 2021, after discovering how much money he was making. She was traveling in New Zealand at the time and had run out of cash, so OnlyFans became her sole source of income.

When she returned home in March 2021, she was reluctant to tell her parents – particularly her father – that she was currently stripping online as well, but she claims they gave her permission to continue making provocative content as long as she stayed safe. Daisy now earns £122,000 ($200,000) per month online, alongside her brother, even though they don’t appear in a video together. The pair has now relocated to London, where they now reside in magnificent apartments with breathtaking views of the city. Sean and Daisy have tried to convince their parents to leave their 9-5 jobs. They’ve even cleared their parents’ mortgage of £30,000.

Conclusion

