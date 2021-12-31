Pedro Tovar is a well-known musician, songwriter, and singer. He is also well-known for his Tiktok as well as other social media videos. He is a rising star, known for his incredible career and his involvement with the band, Eslabon Armado.

He is popular for the hilarious music videos that feature him lip-syncing. His social media outlets have a vast fan base and millions of followers. His films went viral on social media platforms within a short time, and he became famous as a result.

Pedro Tovar’s Bio

Pedro Tovar was born in the state of California. His birthday is July 22nd, 2002. He is only 19 years old now. He completed his education in the United States. He has a sizable fan base in the United States.

Career

He began his career as a singer and musician in 2017, with the three-piece band Eslabon Armado, which he co-founded with his brother and companion. He joined the band as a lead entertainer and wrote a few songs for the band’s debut EP, “Vibras De Noche.” His band aimed to create music using an elective process that included a variety of instruments that were heavily reliant on the guitar. They began by uploading their songs to YouTube and other online platforms, after which their mark authoritatively endorsed the band.

Rise to Fame

As a lyricist and co-writer, he has been credited with nine songs, including “La Mejor de Todas,” “Con Tus Besos,” “Mi Vicio,” and “Me Prendes.” The band’s music is influenced by Mexican music, and the majority of the songs are written and performed by Pedro himself. The band’s album was released in 2020 and achieved amazing success on music charts, landing at number 18 on the top 200 Latin as well as Mexican local music albums. Pedro also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Latin Songwriters chart.

The band released another album, “Corta Venas,” which received praise and topped the charts in Mexico and the United States, while placed second in the Latin Albums. Following the introduction of their second collection, their third member quit the band, leaving the two siblings to become a duo. In 2021, they collaborated on a track, “Te Encontre” with Ulices Chaidez, as well as a couple of other unique singles, like “Lamento Bolivia” and “Entre La Lumbre.” In 2021, they also received the Billboard Music Award for best Latin/Duo group. In addition, the duo released the Te Veneno Mortal Vol. 2 collection, which debuted at No. 5 on Latin music charts.

Social Media

Pedro’s Instagram account, which currently boasts over 1.1 million followers, is extremely active. On his Tik-Tok account, he has over 800,000 followers, while his band’s YouTube page has approximately 1.15 million subscribers. He also has a sizable fan base on Spotify.

Personal Life

Pedro is currently married to Lily Tovar, his long-time sweetheart. They started dating a few years ago and married in December of this year. Lily and her vocation have been kept a closely guarded secret because she is so discreet about her personal life.

Conclusion

Pedro Tovar has amassed sizable wealth through his music career in such a short period. His net worth is above $800,000 as of 2021, thanks to his main sources of income: songwriting, singing, and social media posts.