Llindaa23 is the social media handle of a famous American plus-size model and social media influencer. As of late, 2021, Llindaa23 aka Linda has over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and is among the top curvy fashion models and Internet celebrities.

Llindaa23’s Bio

Career

Linda’s fame rose by posting hot, sexy, and eye-catching photos and videos. Many followers loved her unique and voluptuous body type. As a plus-size model, she confidently struts her stuff on social media platforms, especially on Instagram.

As a fashion enthusiast, she started her modeling career at an early age through a local modeling agency in the United States. Having amassed millions of Instagram followers in a short time, her extraordinary Instagram popularity is quite impressive.

Aside from posting reels and photos on her social media account, Linda is also the face of several sports and fashion brands, including Fashion Nova Curves.

Net Worth of Llindaa23

Linda’s net worth is estimated at $550k, with earnings from her modeling stints, commercials, brand endorsements, and promotions. She also has an Only Fans account where premium users can view her exclusive content. Her other sources of income are from her other business ventures and investments.

Personal Info

Linda (Llindaa23) was born and raised in the United States. She weighs around 65kg and stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall. Her age remains unknown since she is not one to talk about her age.