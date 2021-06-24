What is Dana Perino’s Salary?

By
Shahab
-
0
9

The American political commentator, Dana Perino, became famous when she served as the 26th White House Press Secretary.

Thanks to this job position, she went on to become a commentator for Fox News. Apart from her career in journalism, she is also a book publishing executive.

Dana Perino Salary

In early 2021, Dana decided it was time to say goodbye to “The Daily Briefing” and became a co-anchor of “America’s Newsroom.”

Dana Perino’s Salary

She is one of the wealthiest women on TV. During her time as a journalist, Perino had many prominent positions. When she was a Press Secretary, Dana had a salary of $172,000 per year. Dana has also worked with Barrack Obama and had a large annual salary.

Thanks to her career as an American political commentator, Dana Perino has accumulated a net worth of $6 million.

Due to her career in publishing and becoming the author of three books, one of them being “Everything Will Be Okay,” her net worth has only increased over the years.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here