The gorgeous Canadian actress and influencer, Dawn Allison, has gained a following on certain social media sites.

Dawn worked in the AV industry for quite some time before quitting her job to pursue an acting career. Since then, she has received roles and offers in various movies and TV shows.

Dawn Allison’s Bio

This article will help you get to know Dawn Allison a little bit better. Continue reading the article to find out more.

Early Life

The actress was born in 1992. As of August 2021, she is 29 years old. Her place of birth is Edmonton, Alberta, in Canada. She holds Canadian nationality.

Dawn Allison was born and raised in Canada. The information about her education isn’t known. We can assume that she has at least finished high school.

Not much is known about her family either. Should that change, we’ll update the information.

Career

Dawn Allison had a childhood dream of becoming a model and actress. Even though her fame didn’t come quickly, Dawn was working hard to make it in the movie industry.

Her acting career may still be in the “beginning” stages, however, fans quickly noticed her beauty and talent. To this day, Dawn has received many offers to act in movies and TV shows. In the meantime, she is also present on the “adult” movie scene.

Net Worth

So far, Dawn has gained over $700k. Much of her income is from brand sponsorships that she receives on Instagram and for starring in some adult movies.

Private Life

Dawn is an extrovert who likes to be around people. Apart from going out and spending time with the people she loves, Dawn is a gym “freak” and wants to get a good sweat. This is evident from her gorgeous body that she regularly takes photos of.

She isn’t married, although it’s not known whether she dates anyone at the moment.

Conclusion

Dawn Allison is a Canadian model and actress. Her fame increased in recent years after doing some modeling and appearing in adult movies. The actress and model’s fortune is approximately $700k.

There aren’t many details about her private life. She has an outgoing personality and likes to work out in her free time.

Read Also: Facts You Should Know about Eva Elfie