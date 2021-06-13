Eva Elfie, as many of her admirers have come to know her, is a famous adult actress. She is known for starring in videos that capture her great physique. When she’s not acting, Eva is a model and likes to pose for the camera.

As she’s not camera-shy, Eva attracts a lot of attention. Both men and women adore her cute smile and gorgeous body. Many of her fans watch closely, every career step that she makes and know a lot about Eva from the content she shares on different social media platforms.

Eva Elfie’s Bio

Quick Info

Name: Eva Elfie

Date of birth: May 27, 2000

Ethnicity:Caucasian

Place of birth: Omsk, Russia

Relationship status: Single

Interested in: men and women

Career start: 2018

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Blue

Height: 5.5 feet

Weight: 55 kg

Birth Sign: Gemini

Early Years

Eva Elfie was born in Omsk, Russia. She was born on May 27, 2000. As of 2021, Eva is 21 years old. Not much is known about her family, as she would like to keep this information private so she doesn’t feel exposed to the public eye.

Private Life

Since Eva is focused on her career, she doesn’t seem to like to share whether she’s dating anyone. From the photos she posts on Instagram, we could assume that she would like to focus on her career for now, although she’s attracted to both men and women.

Career

The Russian beauty is a famous porn actress who also goes by the names: Tiny Teen,Tieny Mieny, and Lady Jay. The tiny Russian is known for having several nicknames when she’s performing in adult movies.

Her career flourished when she entered the adult industry in 2018. At the time, she was only 18 years old and didn’t know anyone in the industry. Despite the enormous competition, she rose to fame in 2019. Eva began acting in several adult movies and worked with respectable companies, such as Bedtime Productions and Next Level Productions.

On her Instagram account, which has over 1.5 million followers, Eva regularly shares attractive and lewd photos. Through collaboration with various brands, Eva earns a lot of money.

Eva has been nominated for two awards that fall in different categories in the adult movie industry. One of the categories is “The most viewed performed in 2018.”

Net Worth of Eva Elfie

Although her exact net worth isn’t known, we could assume that Eva accumulated between $1 and $2 million. She acquired her fortune, thanks to her performances in the adult movies, as well as from the sponsorships she gets from her social media accounts.

Social Media Platforms

Eva Elfie is an open-minded individual who wants to share some details of her life. Her almost two million followers on Instagram are regularly updated with new and interesting photos of her business and private life.

Apart from Instagram, Eva has a Twitter, Facebook, and an OnlyFans account.

Conclusion

Eva Elfie is a young and talented adult actress who began acting at the tender age of 18. The Russian beauty decided it was time to make her big breakthrough in 2018, even though the competition was quite strong.

Her major breakthrough was in 2019, followed by the two nominations for awards that she received.

There are over seven million views on her adult movies and that’s for a reason. The provocative Russian regularly charms her fans with her innocent look and cute smile. But don’t be fooled by her look since she is always ready to please her fans.

When she’s not acting, Eva likes to model and promote lingerie and bikinis. Through her collaborations with various brands and her role in movies, her fortune is estimated to be at almost $2 million.

Not much is known about Eva’s relationship status. Based on the content she shares on her social media accounts, it seems like she wants to focus on her career in the foreseeable future.

Her almost two million followers on Instagram and over 350k followers on Twitter follow her every move. She seems to like the attention, as her photos are provocative enough to please even the pickiest fan.