Regardless of whether someone is a famous actor, singer, or athlete, people are always looking for juicy details of their life.

Some celebrities are open books and share many aspects of their everyday lives. Others are more private and tend to keep things a secret and away from the public eye. One thing is for sure, people will always find ways to dig out information about the famous person in question.

The same applies to Jimmy Butler and his long-time girlfriend, Kaitlin Nowak. Although they just seem to enjoy each other, others want to get more information about their romance.

Don’t worry if you fall into this category. Instead of looking for answers in many different places, we’ve gathered everything you need to know about Jimmy Butler’s girlfriend, here.

Kaitlin Nowak: Bio of Jimmy Butler’s Girlfriend

Childhood Days

The long-time girlfriend of the five-time NBA All-Star basketball player is called Kaitlin Nowak. She was born on December 13, 1990, in Nebraska. As of 2021, Kaitlin is 31 years old.

Kaitlin’s family lives in Nebraska. Her dad, Michael, is a businessman, while her mom, Nathalie, is an entrepreneur. Kaitlin graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has a degree in Public Relations, Advertising, and Applied Communications.

Shortly after she finished university, she began modeling.

Career

As mentioned before, Kaitlin is mostly known for her modeling career. She has done several fashion shows and possesses a “celebrity” title in her country.

Apart from modeling, Kaitlin is a social media influencer, being present on several different social media platforms. As if this wasn’t enough, she is also an entrepreneur, following in her parent’s footsteps.

Net Worth

Her main source of income is from her modeling career. Thanks to the collaboration with various fashion brands, Kaitlin has accumulated between $600k and $700k. Her fortune is only going to increase, should she continue at the same pace.

Dating an NBA player

Dating an NBA player, such as Jimmy Butler, isn’t always easy. Training hard and sometimes being on the road for a long time, can take a toll on one’s relationship. However, this doesn’t seem to be the case with Jimmy and Kaitlin.

Although the couple seems secluded, we know that they are still going strong. Kaitlin has even posted some photos of one of Jimmy’s games.

Back in 2020, rumors began spreading that Jimmy and Kaitlin were no longer together, as the famous basketball player was seen hanging out with Selena Gomez. Although nothing has been confirmed, Jimmy and Selena were spotted eating dinner together.

In the past, Jimmy has been linked to many other celebrities. Miley Cyrus and Shay Mitchell were just a few that we know of. However, nothing has been confirmed.

Nowadays, Jimmy is still in a relationship with Kaitlin and that doesn’t seem to be changing soon.

Welcoming a Newborn Together

Many still gossiped about the alleged romance between Selena Gomez and Jimmy Butler. However, one news snippet killed all the rumors.

Kaitlin and Jimmy welcomed their daughter, Raylee, on October 23, 2019. The basketball player missed out on a couple of games as he was helping his girlfriend with their newborn daughter.

Body Image

The gorgeous model is 165 cm tall, while she weighs approximately 55 kilos. She is known for being a holistic wellness fan, taking care of her body and soul.

Based on the photos she has shared on social media platforms, Kaitlin seems to be working out. It’s evident from her toned body.

Jimmy’s girlfriend has a fair complexion, black hair, and dark eyes.

When she’s not modeling, Kaitlin likes to travel with her family and friends, and visit different exotic locations.

Conclusion

Jimmy Butler’s girlfriend is a successful fashion model and entrepreneur. Apart from being happily in love with the famous NBA star, she also works hard and has a successful career.

The couple has a daughter together, named Raylee. Even though there aren’t a lot of photos of the couple together, they seem to be happily in love.

The paparazzi noticed Kaitlin attending her boyfriend’s games, which only adds up to the fact that they are still together.

If you want to know more about her life, visit her Instagram profile, on which she has over 4,000 followers.