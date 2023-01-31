Hailstorms are bad for your roof, and you must schedule a roof inspection to check whether minor issues have arisen. If you arrest them early, you can save money on roof repairs and replacement. One of the most common signs of hailstorm damage to your roof is missing shingles. They expose sections of the roof, which in turn, puts the building at risk. Other signs, like bruising, flaking, and soft spots, are equally dangerous. The moment the hailstorm is over, it is safe for you to go up on the roof, look out for signs of damage and contact a skilled roofing professional for repairs if needed.

✒️Look out for signs of hailstorm damage to your roof

When you are on the roof, ensure you are safe. According to experts at a credible roofing company, SSR Roofing, missing shingles compromise the quality of your roof’s safety for the building. If you do not replace them in time, water leaks will start to compromise the quality of the home’s structure. Over time, you will need to replace the whole roof, which entails a lot of costs.

✒️What about cracked roofing shingles?

Cracked shingles on your roof can result from many reasons other than hailstorms alone. Regular exposure to sunlight, weather, and wind can make them weak and brittle. If you see cracks, blistering, or even flaking in the shingles right after a hailstorm, it is time to call in maintenance experts from a credible roofing company.

To check for cracks in the roof shingles, you should go to the roof and visually look for them. Check their surface with your hand and feel them. Roof shingle damage after a hailstorm looks different for wood shingles than asphalt shingles. Consult a roofing expert to understand the difference, and immediately consult a roofing professional if you see any signs of damage.

✒️Look out for soft spots on the roof

After the hailstorm, inspect the roof to look out for soft spots. The character has suffered severe damage from the hailstorm, and water leaks have worsened the condition. You should slowly run your hand over the roof’s surface and check whether any part of it feels mild. If the surface feels like the skin of an apple, it is time for you to repair the area.

It would help if you never neglected dents or cracks like soft spots on your roof. Generally, they are caused by light objects, and if ignored, they will cause water leaks, leading to more expensive repairs, or, ted, they will cause water leaks, leading to more costly repairs or worse, a roof replacement.

Hailstorm damage cannot be reversed, so every time you experience a storm, go up to the roof to check. If you still determine how safe you are, contact a good roofing company for an after-storm inspection. There are multiple roofing companies in the city. In this manner, you can arrest early signs of severe damage and protect your residential or commercial building.