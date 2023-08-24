Tennessee generated more than $24 billion in tourism dollars in 2021 alone. It’s a big tourism center!

If you’re planning a visit to Tennessee, you might be wondering what you should be checking out. Luckily, we can help.

Nashville

Nashville, the capital of Tennessee and a vibrant gem in the American South, is a city steeped in musical lore that resonates far beyond its boundaries. That makes it one of the best things about Tennessee.

As the undeniable heart of country music, Nashville has earned its moniker as the “Music City.” Its streets are alive with the sounds of strumming guitars, soulful melodies, and the dreams of aspiring musicians who come from all corners of the world to find their place on its legendary stages.

The Grand Ole Opry stands as a testament to Nashville’s enduring legacy. This iconic venue has hosted countless country music legends and remains a pilgrimage site for both artists and fans alike.

The Country Music Hall of Fame shows off the genre’s history. It preserves the stories and achievements of those who have shaped its narrative.

The city’s skyline is also punctuated by the towering facades of renowned healthcare facilities. That helped earn Nashville the title of the “Athens of the South.”

Memphis

This city on the banks of the Mississippi River is renowned for its rich musical heritage, including being the birthplace of the blues.

The National Civil Rights Museum is a solemn yet potent memorial to the fight for equality and justice and is located at the Lorraine Motel, the terrible location of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s untimely assassination. Visitors can trace the footsteps of history through exhibits that highlight pivotal moments of the civil rights movement.

Memphis’s vibrant cultural mosaic extends to art, with institutions like the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art and the Memphis Zoo adding to the city’s cultural tapestry.

The city’s iconic Riverfront, lined with parks, green spaces, and walking paths, offers a tranquil escape along the majestic Mississippi River.

Graceland

Graceland, Elvis Presley’s former home located in Memphis, is one of the most visited private homes in the United States. It is a pilgrimage site for fans of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Stepping onto the grounds of Graceland is like entering a time capsule that encapsulates the life and legacy of Elvis. The mansion itself is a showcase of his unique style, featuring opulent furnishings, eclectic decor, and a glimpse into the life of one of the world’s most influential musicians.

Visitors can explore the mansion’s various rooms, including the famous Jungle Room, adorned with shag carpeting and exotic decor.

The Meditation Garden at Graceland is a place of reverence and reflection. Elvis, along with family members, is interred here, making it a pilgrimage site for fans who wish to pay their respects to the rock ‘n’ roll icon.

The Elvis Presley Car Museum, located on the Graceland campus, showcases an impressive collection of the singer’s vehicles, including his iconic Pink Cadillac. It provides a window into Elvis’s personal tastes and his love for automobiles.

Southern Food

One of the top things when it comes to Tennessee culture and traditions is its food culture.

Tennessee’s food culture is a delicious variety of Southern cuisine. Dishes like fried chicken, cornbread, and barbecue hold a special place in the hearts and palates of Tennesseans. Each region within the state has its own unique take on these classic dishes.

Biscuits, a quintessential Southern staple, are elevated to an art form in Tennessee. Fluffy and buttery, they’re often paired with sausage gravy for a classic dish that’s as indulgent as it is comforting. Biscuit joints across the state draw crowds in search of the perfect biscuit to start their day.

Exploring the Great Outdoors

Tennessee’s abundant natural beauty beckons outdoor enthusiasts to explore its diverse landscapes, from rugged mountains to serene lakes and rolling hills. The crown jewel of outdoor adventure in the state is undoubtedly the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The park straddles the border between Tennessee and North Carolina. It boasts lush forests, cascading waterfalls, and a rich diversity of plant and animal life. Hiking trails of varying levels wind through the mountains. The trails offer breathtaking vistas and opportunities to immerse oneself in the wonders of nature.

For those seeking water-based escapades, the Tennessee River and its picturesque reservoirs provide ample opportunities for boating, fishing, and water sports.

Meanwhile, whitewater enthusiasts can tackle the challenges of the Ocoee River. This river is famous for its thrilling rapids and Olympic history.

Tennessee state parks are a treasure trove for outdoor lovers. They offer a range of activities. These include things like camping, birdwatching, horseback riding, and rock climbing.

Fall Creek Falls State Park boasts some of the most breathtaking waterfalls in the region. Radnor Lake State Park offers a tranquil escape just minutes from the bustling heart of Nashville.

Education

Tennessee has established itself as a significant hub for education. It boasts a range of esteemed institutions. These schools contribute to its reputation as a center of intellectual growth and innovation.

Vanderbilt University, located in Nashville, stands as a beacon of academic excellence. The University of Tennessee system plays a pivotal role in shaping the state’s education landscape. It has campuses in places like Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Martin.

Tennesee state also boasts a thriving network of community colleges. These provide accessible pathways to higher education and vocational training.

These colleges offer essential opportunities for students to pursue associate degrees. That way, they learn technical skills that prepare them for various careers. They include institutions like Pellissippi State Community College and Chattanooga State Community College.

